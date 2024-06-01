Fakhar Zaman is an International cricketer who has played for both the Pakistan national cricket team and the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, where he serves as an opening batsman. He was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He rose to fame after a success in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In July 2018, he became the first batsman for Pakistan to score a double century in a One Day International match. In 2018, he was one of the thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018-19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In 2012, he participated in the International Defence Cricket Challenge Cup in Australia as a member of the navy team, where he was recognized as the top performer of the tournament. Subsequently, in 2020, the navy honored him with the title of Lieutenant in appreciation of his remarkable cricketing achievements.

In August 2017, he was named in Durban Qalandars' squad for the inaugural season of the T20 Global League, but the tournament was postponed by Cricket South Africa until November 2018 and later cancelled altogether in October 2017. In July 2019, Zaman was selected to represent the Rotterdam Rhinos in the debut season of the Euro T20 Slam, but the tournament was called off the following month. He continued his domestic cricket journey, being named in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2020–21 Pakistan Cup in January 2021.

In December 2022, he secured a contract with the Khulna Tigers for the 2022–23 Bangladesh Premier League.

Zaman made his international debut for Pakistan in March 2017, featuring in the limited overs squad for matches against the West Indies. His debut in Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket came against the West Indies on 30 March 2017. Shortly after, in April 2017, he was selected for Pakistan's One Day International (ODI) squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. He marked his ODI debut against South Africa in the Champions Trophy on 7 June 2017, contributing 31 runs to the team's total. During the final match against India, Zaman received a lifeline when he was caught behind on 3 runs, but it was ruled a no-ball. Capitalizing on the opportunity, he went on to score his maiden ODI century, aiding Pakistan in setting a formidable total of 338 runs. This achievement made him the first Pakistani batsman to score a century in an ICC event final. India struggled in their chase, and Pakistan clinched victory by a margin of 180 runs, securing their first Champions Trophy title. Zaman's exceptional batting performance earned him the Man of the Match award. Notably, his partnership with Azhar Ali contributed 128 runs, establishing the highest opening partnership for Pakistan in Champions Trophy history and the highest for Pakistan in ODIs since 2009.

His performance in the tri-series final against Australia in July 2018 earned him the title of Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

In April 2019, Zaman was included in Pakistan's squad for the Cricket World Cup. During a series against England, he scored 138 runs, the highest by a Pakistani against England in ODIs.

Zaman's contributions led to his nomination for the ICC Player of the Month award in May 2021. He was later named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2021.