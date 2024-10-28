Cricket

Fakhar Zaman 'Upset' From Pakistan Contract Snub But Not Thinking Of Retirement: Report

Apart from getting dropped from the contract list, opener Fakhar Zaman was also not included in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia

File photo of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman
File photo of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman Photo: X/Fakhar Zaman
Opener Fakhar Zaman is “upset” after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) omitted him from the list of centrally contracted players, but is not thinking of retiring from international cricket. (More Cricket News)

“Look, he is obviously upset and disappointed because the selectors and board have apparently applied different sets of rules while taking fitness tests and clearing players,” a source close to Zaman said.

The source said Fakhar, who has been carrying a knee niggle which first surfaced in 2022, was unhappy because while he did fail to clear the 2km sprint test in given time, some other players had also not met the required time but still were yet picked in the team.

“He feels clarity is required from the selectors on why some players are being favoured,” the source added.

On Sunday, the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told the media that Zaman’s tweet over Babar Azam’s selection was a breach of the board’s code of conduct for players but it was not the only reason to elbow him out.

Naqvi also cited poor fitness standards of Zaman as a reason to look past him for the moment.

“The matter of him breaching the code of conduct will be looked into by a committee but he has apparently responded to the show cause notice sent to him,” Naqvi said.

“But primary reason is that he has not been 100 percent fit in recent times and has failed fitness tests. The selectors have told him to rehab and clear the fitness tests,” the PCB chief had said.

But another school of thought believes that some PCB officials have not taken kindly to Zaman being critical of their performance when the board held a cricket connect meeting last month.

They believe that Zaman has been punished for his openness in that meeting.

