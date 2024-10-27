Shaheen Afridi Demoted, Fakhar Omitted, Masood Promoted In PCB's Central Contract List

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named central contracts for the 2024-25 international season, which will be effective from July 1, 2024. (More Cricket News)
After Pakistan’s Test series victory against England, Shan Masood has been promoted from Category D to Category B.
The PCB has offered the same three-year contracts that were mutually agreed between the board and the cricketers last time around.
In 2023, the PCB also gave the players their highest pay raises, as well as the share of the revenue from the board’s earnings from the International Cricket Council.
There has also been several additions to the contract list with Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, and Mohammad Abbas Afridi slotted in Category D.
Several big names like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul, Haq, Hasan Ali, Iftikar Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan have all been omitted from the central contract list.
While on the other side Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel have all been slotted in Category C.
Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan
Category B: Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
Category C: Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan
Category D : Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Usman Khan
Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has also been demoted from Category B to Category C.