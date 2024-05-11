Abbas Afridi is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for Multan Sultans and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is a right-arm Medium fast Bowler and a Right-hand batsman.

Afridi entered List A cricket in September 2018, representing Habib Bank Limited during the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup. Following this, in October 2018, he marked his debut in first-class cricket for the same team in the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Later, in December 2019, Afridi secured a spot in Pakistan's squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he emerged as Pakistan's top wicket-taker. Additionally, in October 2021, he was selected for the Pakistan Shaheens squad for their tour to Sri Lanka.

In February 2021, Afridi signed up with Karachi Kings to play in the 2021 PSL. Shortly after, the following month, he debuted in Twenty20 cricket for the team.

Outside the PSL, Afridi garnered attention for his performance in the 2023 Global T20 Canada league, where he was chosen to play for the Montreal Tigers. Notably, he earned accolades for securing a hat-trick against the Vancouver Knights.

Abbas Afridi marked his T20 International debut against New Zealand on January 12, 2024, clinching three wickets while conceding 34 runs, while in the 2nd match of the series is bagged 2 wickets while conceding 43 runs. He was ruled out for the 3rd and 4th matches due to due to discomfort from a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain. He returned in the last match of the series where he bowled only 1 over and conceded 4 runs.