Surendra Prasad Yadav is an Indian politician hailing from Bihar. Yadav is a leader of Rashtriya Janta Dal who was consecutively elected eight times from 1990 to 2020 to the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He is currently the Co-operative Minister of the Bihar Government. He also served as a member of the 12th Lok Sabha of India from Jehanabad Parliamentary Constituency, Minister of Excise, and Minister of Industry.

One of the pivotal moments in Yadav's political narrative occurred in 1998 when he made headlines by tearing up a copy of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. This action, as Yadav later clarified, was spurred by what he described as a dream visitation from B R Ambedkar, a towering figure in India's social justice movement.

From serving as the Excise Minister of Bihar between 2000 and 2003 to his role as the Industrial Minister of Bihar & Jharkhand from 1997 to 1998, Born into a family of farmers in Gaya, Bihar, Yadav's early upbringing ensured he had a good understanding of challenges faced by the marginalized sections of society present in Bihar.