Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

The almost 2-minute teaser of Thama starts Ayushmann's voiceover saying, “Reh paogi mere bina, sau saalon tak?” To which Rashmika replies, “Sau saal kya, ek pal bhi ke liye bhi nahi?” Thama is said to be a story about vampires, but in the teaser, it is not revealed who the vampire is. The teaser has built intrigue and mystery around the upcoming film, which promises to be an eternal love story with a supernatural twist. Nawazuddin, who plays a darker role, appears towards the end, saying he is witnessing a love story after 75 years. He is expected to showcase the evil side of his character.