Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama will release in theatres this Diwali.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Thama teaser
Thama movie teaser out Photo: YouTube/Maddock Films
Summary
  • Thama is the first love story of Maddock's horror comedy universe

  • It is helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik

  • It will hit the screens this Diwali

After teasing with the first look posters of the cast, the makers today unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Thama, a "bloody love story" starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Thama is the "first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe", which marks Mandanna and Khurrana's maiden collaboration and also their first film in the horror-comedy franchise of Maddock Films.

The almost 2-minute teaser of Thama starts Ayushmann's voiceover saying, “Reh paogi mere bina, sau saalon tak?” To which Rashmika replies, “Sau saal kya, ek pal bhi ke liye bhi nahi?” Thama is said to be a story about vampires, but in the teaser, it is not revealed who the vampire is. The teaser has built intrigue and mystery around the upcoming film, which promises to be an eternal love story with a supernatural twist. Nawazuddin, who plays a darker role, appears towards the end, saying he is witnessing a love story after 75 years. He is expected to showcase the evil side of his character.

We also get a glimpse of Malaika Arora in a sizzling avatar. Apparently, she will be seen in a dance number.

Sharing Thama teaser on its official Instagram handle, Maddock Films wrote, "Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY!🦇Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide. #Thama Teaser Out Now! (sic)"

Thama also stars Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal. It has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The horror-comedy will hit the screens on Diwali 2025.

Published At:
