Thama stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal
The horror comedy will release this Diwali
It is helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films
Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which has delivered a successful series of horror comedies in their Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, including films like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, is all set to enthral the audience with yet another film, titled Thama. The upcoming film will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna teaming up for the first time. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing a vampire in the horror comedy. Their first look posters from the film were unveiled today.
Sharing the riveting look of Khurrana, the makers captioned the post, "Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed. The World of Thama drops tomorrow at 11:11 am. This Diwali, the universe gives us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide - #Thama (sic)".
Khurrana is making his comeback to films after a gap of two years. His last film was 2023's Dream Girl 2.
Rashmika looks feisty and fiery in the first look. "Presenting Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka - Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran," the caption read alongside her poster.
Siddiqui gives a menacing look in his poster from Thama. He is playing "Yakshasan - Andhere ka badshah."
Paresh Rawal is also part of the cast. He is presented as "Mr. Ram Bajaj Goyal - Jo Hamesha Comedy Mein Tragedy Dhoondhte Hain."
Thama is said to be a vampire comedy, and is helmed by Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar. It is all set to hit the screens this Diwali. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.