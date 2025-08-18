Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which has delivered a successful series of horror comedies in their Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, including films like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, is all set to enthral the audience with yet another film, titled Thama. The upcoming film will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna teaming up for the first time. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing a vampire in the horror comedy. Their first look posters from the film were unveiled today.