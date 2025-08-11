Sooraj Barjatya confirmed teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari for his next
Ayushmann is reportedly the new Prem for Barjatya's upcoming family drama
Barjatya said the story is set in Mumbai.
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who has achieved success in family dramas like Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Vivah (2006), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), among others, is all set to make a comeback with yet another family drama. This time, he has teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh.
Sooraj Barjatya confirms Ayushmann is the new Prem in his next
As per reports, Ayushmann will play the iconic 'Prem', which was once played by Salman Khan in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994), and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) others.
In an interview with PTI, Barjatya confirmed shooting the film with Ayushmann and Sharvari in Mumbai. "It's a story set in Mumbai. He is a dedicated and fine actor. It’s all about getting the right story, and making it look real and making it with the right cast. Besides them, we’ve more people in the cast, like how we’ve it in all my films."
The National Award-winning filmmaker said that he has nervousness before the shoot of every film, and it has been there even when he made his first film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. "As a creator, it's not about how much box office it will do, it's about whether you’re able to connect or not, with that thought or scene," he said.
For the 61-year-old director, whether it's a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world he is creating is honest, and it shouldn't look fake. He said, "Everyone should feel that this is how my house is. That is my biggest challenge. I want to make what I know, it's important to make every kind of film, but it's important to make family films."
Sooraj's last film was the 2022 film, Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.