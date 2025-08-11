Sooraj Barjatya Confirms His Next With Ayushmann Khurrana; Calls Him 'Dedicated And Fine Actor'

As per reports, Ayushmann Khurrana will play the iconic 'Prem' in Sooraj Barjatya's next. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sooraj Barjatya Ayushmann Khurrana film
Sooraj Barjatya teams up with Ayushmann Khurrana for his next Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sooraj Barjatya confirmed teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari for his next

  • Ayushmann is reportedly the new Prem for Barjatya's upcoming family drama

  • Barjatya said the story is set in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who has achieved success in family dramas like Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Vivah (2006), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), among others, is all set to make a comeback with yet another family drama. This time, he has teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh.

Sooraj Barjatya confirms Ayushmann is the new Prem in his next

As per reports, Ayushmann will play the iconic 'Prem', which was once played by Salman Khan in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994), and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) others.

In an interview with PTI, Barjatya confirmed shooting the film with Ayushmann and Sharvari in Mumbai. "It's a story set in Mumbai. He is a dedicated and fine actor. It’s all about getting the right story, and making it look real and making it with the right cast. Besides them, we’ve more people in the cast, like how we’ve it in all my films."

Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly not working with Kareena Kapoor Khan - Instagram
Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The National Award-winning filmmaker said that he has nervousness before the shoot of every film, and it has been there even when he made his first film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. "As a creator, it's not about how much box office it will do, it's about whether you’re able to connect or not, with that thought or scene," he said.

For the 61-year-old director, whether it's a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world he is creating is honest, and it shouldn't look fake. He said, "Everyone should feel that this is how my house is. That is my biggest challenge. I want to make what I know, it's important to make every kind of film, but it's important to make family films."

Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilyaa - Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sooraj's last film was the 2022 film, Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son