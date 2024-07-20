Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to collaborate with Raaj Shaandilyaa for the third time. Here's what we know so far.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilyaa
Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilyaa Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ayushmann Khurrana proved he could ace comedy when he starred in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s debut film – ‘Dream Girl.’ The film proved to be a hit and cemented success for the actor and director. The sequel of the film was released last year and that was also received well by the audience. After these two successful films, a recent report has revealed that the duo is all set to collaborate for the third time.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana is eager to star in another comedy film that has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The report mentioned that the comedy film will be a standalone film and not be a part of the ‘Dream Girl’ franchise. It has been reported that Shaandilyaa will need another month to finish writing the story which will be followed by a narration.

The report quoted a source close to the development who said, “The film is a standalone comedy film and not ‘Dream Girl 3’. Raaj is writing a hatke comic entertainer and Ayushmann is impressed with the basic idea of the film. The writing will be finished in another month, followed by a narration.” The film is expected to go on floors next year.

The plot of this untitled project has been kept under wraps. However, the report mentioned that the film will be set in the heartlands. The source continued, “It’s a rooted comedy entertainer set in the heartland of India but with an out-of-the-box ‘muddha’. The attempt is to hit a hat-trick and both Ayushmann and Raaj are being very particular about the script.”

On the work front, Shaandilyaa is currently working on his third directorial – ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’ Khurrana, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2.’  

