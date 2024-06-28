Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, made her directorial debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher, the movie premiered on the OTT platform today, June 28. Ayushmann has heaped praise on his wife Tahira and said he is proud of her.
On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and penned an appreciation post for Tahira Kashyap. He shared a bunch of pictures alongside the post. The first one featured a childhood photo of Tahira with her parents, another one had Tahira with their kids, and there was also an old pic of the couple in a cute frame. Some pics also featured Tahira from the set of the film.
Ayushmann also shared a picture of himself where he was seen posing with the movie 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' on the screen behind him. In the last pic, it was written, “Ayushmann Khurrana A.K.A Tahira’s husband.”
He captioned the post, ''Every day there are more reasons to be awed by you, by your resilience, by your passion for life, for work, for family.”
On Tahira's directorial debut, the 'Dream Girl' actor wrote, “Your soul reflects in everything you touch which is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a special film. You fought through the most difficult time of your life during the journey of this film. Maybe this is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a heart-tugging story.”
Towards the end, Khurrana wrote, ''You have always been a born writer/director since our theatre days.. now it’s for the world to see how amazing you are'' and added, ''Super proud of you''.
On the work front, Ayushmann's last release was 'Dream Girl 2' that released in 2023. He will be reportedly seen in 'Border 2' with Sunny Deol. The film was recently announced. Recently, there was a report that stated that Ayushmann will collaborate with Rashmika Mandanna for a horror comedy titled 'Vampires Of Vijay Nagar'.