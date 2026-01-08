Cheekatilo: When And Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer Telugu Crime Drama On OTT

Cheekatilo OTT release date: The crime thriller stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas.

Sobhita Dhulipala in Prime Videos Cheekatilo
Prime Video's Cheekatilo release date out Photo: Prime Video
  • Prime Video on Thursday announced its upcoming Telugu crime thriller, Cheekatilo.

  • It stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda in lead roles.

  • The movie is about Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, who is in pursuit of justice after her intern’s mysterious death.

Sobhita Dhulipala is set to headline Prime Video's upcoming crime suspense drama, Cheekatilo. The edge-of-the-seat Telugu drama will premiere in January. It has been directed by Sharan Kopishetty and written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Kopishetty. D. Suresh Babu has produced the thriller under the banner of Suresh Production Pvt Ltd.

Prime Video announces Cheekatilo with release date

Alongside Dhulipala, Cheekatilo also stars Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles

It will premiere worldwide on January 23, 2026.

Sharing the announcement with a poster, the streamer wrote on Instagram, "before the night creeps in, Sandhya arrives 🌇 brace for an impact 😨#CheekatiloOnPrime, New Movie, Jan 23 (sic)."

In the poster, Dhulipala can be seen giving an intense look at the camera, wearing headphones with a microphone next to her. In the background, we see a crime board with multiple pictures pinned on it. There is also an outline of a mask with red-colored threads.

Have a look at the post here.

About Cheekatilo

According to the streamer, set in the heart of Hyderabad, Cheekatilo follows Sandhya (Dhulipala), a true crime podcaster, "whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city."

D. Suresh Babu, producer of the crime drama, shared that Cheekatilo is a "layered, emotional suspense drama."

"With its haunting storyline and powerful performances, Cheekatilo promises an unforgettable and gripping journey," he added.

