Cheekatilo Trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala Returns To Telugu Cinema With A Dark Crime Thriller

Sobhita Dhulipala returns to Telugu cinema after six years.
Cheekatilo follows a podcaster investigating past serial crimes.
Directed by Sharan Kopishetty, rooted in psychological suspense.
Sobhita Dhulipala is back in Telugu cinema with Cheekatilo, a gritty crime thriller that centres on her as she navigates a tense, unsettling narrative. Directed by Sharan Kopishetty, the film introduces Sobhita as Sandhya, a true-crime podcaster whose search for answers pulls her into the city's darkest corners.
Cheekatilo trailer sets a grim tone
The trailer offers a stark look at Hyderabad's underbelly, where a shocking murder reopens wounds from crimes buried for over two decades. Sandhya, a criminology graduate, uses her podcast to piece together patterns linked to a dormant serial killer. What begins as research soon turns personal, as she finds herself trapped in a dangerous game of pursuit and provocation.
Watch the trailer here:
A story rooted in resilience and resistance
Speaking about the film, director Sharan Kopishetty described Cheekatilo as more than a conventional crime drama, saying it reflects resilience, silence, and the courage required to confront power, with the investigation unfolding through psychological tension rather than spectacle.
Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Sandhya, said the role felt deeply personal, describing her character as an independent thinker shaped by her past and rooted in Hyderabad's cultural landscape, which made the transition instinctive and rewarding. The film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda, along with Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas, and is directed by Kopishetty with the story co-written by him and Chandra Pemmaraju.
Cheekatilo premieres exclusively on Prime Video on January 23.