Cheekatilo Trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala Returns To Telugu Cinema With A Dark Crime Thriller

Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Sandhya, said the role felt deeply personal, describing her character as an independent thinker shaped by her past and rooted in Hyderabad's cultural landscape, which made the transition instinctive and rewarding. The film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda, along with Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas, and is directed by Kopishetty with the story co-written by him and Chandra Pemmaraju.