Art & Entertainment

Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know

Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly left his film with Kareena Kapoor Khan which was supposed to be directed by Meghna Gulzar. Read on to know the reason

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly not working with Kareena Kapoor Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In June this year, there were reports of 'Raazi' fame director Meghna Gulzar teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for a film, based on true events. However, the latest report states that Ayushmann has walked out of the project. Yes, you read it right! As per a report in Mid-Day, Ayushmann quit the film reportedly titled 'Daayra', due to date issues.

The same report claimed that Ayushmann has not been able to fit in the dates for the film due to his packed schedule in the second half of 2024. Meghna's film which is supposed to go on floors by the end of the year, is said to clash with Ayushmann’s US music tour. He also has two other projects lined up besides 'Border 2' with Sunny Deol.

The portal reported, “The dates are currently being negotiated for all the projects, but Meghna’s movie is not on his list. The production team has been informed, and Gulzar is said to be scouting for a suitable replacement.”

Earlier, while talking about the film, a source informed Pinkvilla, “It’s a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the caliber of Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo has read the script and was shocked by the details of the case. After Talvar, this is another film that could shock the nation and stir a conversation about the case.”

The same report also revealed, ''Meghna has done all her research on the subject through the last few years and had strong source material on place for her screenplay. She was moved by all that happened. Kareena and Ayushmann resonated with the emotions and are looking forward to team up on this special project."

On the work front, Ayushmann is reportedly collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna for a horror comedy, titled 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar', which is said to be directed by 'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  2. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
  3. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
  4. New NCA Set For Inauguration In Bengaluru, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces
  5. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
Football News
  1. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  2. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  4. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
  5. Hearts 0-0 Rangers: Stalemate Marks Laboured Start To Gers' Scottish Premier League Campaign
Tennis News
  1. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  3. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  4. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Repeat Of Tokyo In QF Clash
  2. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  5. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal Weather: Tornado Strikes Hooghly Amidst Waterlogging In Several Parts Of Kolkata
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 8 Children Feared Dead After Temple Wall Collapse In Sagar District
  3. IMD Weather Forcecast: Rainfall Warning Issued For Kerala, Karnataka And Other States; Yellow Alert in Mumbai
  4. Corporal Punishment On Child 'Cruel' And Violation Of Right To Life: High Court
  5. In The Wake Of Disaster: Cloudburst Engulfs Village In Himachal Pradesh, Leaves 33 Missing
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  2. Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Lobbying Exists In Music Industry; Says She Hasn't Been Paid For Singing In Many Films
  3. 'Ulajh' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
  4. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  5. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
US News
  1. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
  2. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  3. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  4. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  5. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: 1 Dead In Stabbing Attack in Tel Aviv; Biden Urges Israel To 'Stand Down' Amid Iran Tensions
  2. Southport Stabbings: How Misinformation Fueled Anti-Immigration Protests, Riots In The UK
  3. Bangladesh: Student Leaders Call For Civil Disobedience, PM Hasina Holds Emergency Talks
  4. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Severe Revenge' Against Israel; 'Leave Now' Warnings Issued For Lebanon
  5. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs