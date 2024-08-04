Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know

In June this year, there were reports of 'Raazi' fame director Meghna Gulzar teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for a film, based on true events. However, the latest report states that Ayushmann has walked out of the project. Yes, you read it right! As per a report in Mid-Day, Ayushmann quit the film reportedly titled 'Daayra', due to date issues.
The same report claimed that Ayushmann has not been able to fit in the dates for the film due to his packed schedule in the second half of 2024. Meghna's film which is supposed to go on floors by the end of the year, is said to clash with Ayushmann’s US music tour. He also has two other projects lined up besides 'Border 2' with Sunny Deol.
The portal reported, “The dates are currently being negotiated for all the projects, but Meghna’s movie is not on his list. The production team has been informed, and Gulzar is said to be scouting for a suitable replacement.”
Earlier, while talking about the film, a source informed Pinkvilla, “It’s a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the caliber of Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo has read the script and was shocked by the details of the case. After Talvar, this is another film that could shock the nation and stir a conversation about the case.”
The same report also revealed, ''Meghna has done all her research on the subject through the last few years and had strong source material on place for her screenplay. She was moved by all that happened. Kareena and Ayushmann resonated with the emotions and are looking forward to team up on this special project."
On the work front, Ayushmann is reportedly collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna for a horror comedy, titled 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar', which is said to be directed by 'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar.