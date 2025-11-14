Kamini Kaushal Death: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, And Others Pay Tribute To The Veteran Actress

The cinema icon of the golden era of Indian cinema, made her debut with Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar (1946) that won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. In her career spanning nearly eight decades, the legendary actor worked not only with the actors of her time, but in the later years, she worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.