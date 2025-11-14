Kamini Kaushal Death: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, And Others Pay Tribute To The Veteran Actress

Actress Kamini Kaushal passed away at her residence in Mumbai at the age of 98.
The veteran actor was often called the oldest living actor of Hindi cinema.
Several Bollywood celebs have offered condolences to the legendary star.
Kamini Kaushal, one of the finest actors of Indian cinema, breathed her last on Thursday (November 13) at the age of 98. "She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February," Sajan Narain, a close friend of the family, told news agency PTI.
The cinema icon of the golden era of Indian cinema, made her debut with Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar (1946) that won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. In her career spanning nearly eight decades, the legendary actor worked not only with the actors of her time, but in the later years, she worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.
The film industry is mourning the loss of the star. With Kamini Kaushal, it marks the end of an era. Celebs like Kareena, Shahid and others have paid moving tributes to the yesteryear actress.
Celebs pay tribute to Kamini Kaushal
Shahid Kapoor shared a collage of pictures of Kamini Kaushal on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Rest in light, ma'am." She played Kapoor's on-screen grandmother in Kabir Singh (2019).
Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback picture of the late actress with a heart emoji.
Kiara Advani who also worked with the cinema legend, wrote, "It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji."
Gulshan Devaiah shared a post in his Instagram stories to offer condolences to the actress.
Kamini Kaushal's films
After making her debut in Neecha Nagar, she appeared in films like Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Arzoo (1950), Biraj Bahu (1954), Jailor (1958) Godaan (1963) and Shaheed (1965), among others.
She worked with actors like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Manoj Kumar and others. Shaheed, Upkar, and Purab Aur Paschim are some of her iconic films with Manoj Kumar.
In the 2000s, she starred in films, such as Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori, Hawayein, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Chennai Express, and Kabir Singh. Aamir Khan's 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha was her last screen appearance.
Kamini Kaushal is survived by her sons - Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.