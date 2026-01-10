Jaideep Ahlawat Remembers Dharmendra: I Wish He Had Been There To Watch Ikkis

Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra

On Dharmendra's passing away, Jaideep told Times of India, "The whole country, all cinema lovers, felt a void. I definitely felt that absence while promoting Ikkis. I wish he had been there with us to watch the film and witness his own work. He should have been part of those moments. But, well, it's destiny. There's nothing one can do about it."