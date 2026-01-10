Jaideep Ahlawat Remembers Dharmendra: I Wish He Had Been There To Watch Ikkis

Jaideep Ahlawat remembered late actor Dharmendra and cherished his working experience with the legend.
He felt Dharmendra's absence while promoting Ikkis.
Ikkis marks Dharmendra's last on-screen appearance.
Veteran star Dharmendra left for the heavenly abode on November 24, 2025, at age 89. His last film, Ikkis, starring Agasta Nanda in the titular role, was released on January 1, 2026. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat in a significant role, the war biopic opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Dharmendra brought tears to everyone's eyes, with many calling him the "heart and soul" of film.
In an interview, Jaideep, who has the maximum scenes with Dharmendra, remembered the legend with a heavy heart and cherished his working experience with the cinema icon.
Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra
On Dharmendra's passing away, Jaideep told Times of India, "The whole country, all cinema lovers, felt a void. I definitely felt that absence while promoting Ikkis. I wish he had been there with us to watch the film and witness his own work. He should have been part of those moments. But, well, it's destiny. There's nothing one can do about it."
On working with Dharmendra
Expressed gratitude, the Paatal Lok actor said, "You feel incredibly lucky to be part of a project with such a legend. I had an amazing time working with him. The most beautiful thing is, despite his legendary status, he never made you feel like you were working with a superstar. He treated everyone like family. He was always cracking jokes, telling beautiful poems, and sharing stories that made the set feel alive."
About Ikkis
Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. He was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his bravery in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.
Dharmendra played Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father; while Jaideep Ahlawat portrayed a Pakistan Army officer, Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer.
Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher, Vivaan Shah, Deepak Dobriyal and Simar Bhatia played pivotal roles.