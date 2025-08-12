Param Sundari Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Comic Timing Steals The Show, Sidharth Malhotra Impresses With His Charm

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, will release on August 29, 2025.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Param Sundari trailer out
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari trailer out Photo: YouTube/Maddock Films
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Param Sundari is a sweet cross-cultural love story

  • Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor share a sizzling chemistry in the rom-com

  • Param Sundari releases on August 29, 2025

After generating buzz with two songs, Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree, the makers of Param Sundari dropped the first official trailer on Tuesday. Sidharth Malhotra plays Param Sachdev from Delhi, who visits Kerala with his friend Manjot Singh. Param meets Janhvi's Sundari at her guesthouse, where he books his stay. The trailer is filled with romance, comedy and emotional moments. But it's Janhvi who steals the show with her perfect comic timing and stellar act.

Param Sundari Trailer

The 2-minute and 40 seconds long trailer opens with Param flirting with Sundari inside a church, as they indulge in a romantic dance. Janhvi introduces herself as a dancer from Kerala. There is a cute and funny banter between Param and Sundari after the former arrives at a property owned by Sundari and her family. In one scene, she accuses him of playing with the emotions of everyone. Sidharth's Param also says Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue, "Har Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hai."

The main highlight comes at the end of the trailer when Sundari blasts Param and his friend, and calls them "arrogant, entitled and prejudiced North Indians" for their remark on South Indians.

She makes them understand the difference between Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by enacting Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, and Yash's signature styles from their movies.

Param Sundari to release on August 29 - Instagram/Maddock Films
Param Sundari New Release Date Locked: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Hit Theatres Two Weeks After War 2

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Talking about her character, Janhvi, in a statement, shared, "Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too."

Sidharth, who had returned to the rom-com genre, said that with Param Sundari, he feels like he is revisiting the kind of romance he grew up loving, "but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable."

"I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it," he added.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari teaser - Instagram
Param Sundari Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Is About Two Lovers From Different Backgrounds

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Param Sundari, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on July 25, 2025, will now release on August 29, 2025. It has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son