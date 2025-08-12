Param Sundari Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Comic Timing Steals The Show, Sidharth Malhotra Impresses With His Charm

Param Sundari Trailer

The 2-minute and 40 seconds long trailer opens with Param flirting with Sundari inside a church, as they indulge in a romantic dance. Janhvi introduces herself as a dancer from Kerala. There is a cute and funny banter between Param and Sundari after the former arrives at a property owned by Sundari and her family. In one scene, she accuses him of playing with the emotions of everyone. Sidharth's Param also says Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue, "Har Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hai."