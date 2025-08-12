Param Sundari Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Comic Timing Steals The Show, Sidharth Malhotra Impresses With His Charm

Param Sundari is a sweet cross-cultural love story
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor share a sizzling chemistry in the rom-com
Param Sundari releases on August 29, 2025
After generating buzz with two songs, Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree, the makers of Param Sundari dropped the first official trailer on Tuesday. Sidharth Malhotra plays Param Sachdev from Delhi, who visits Kerala with his friend Manjot Singh. Param meets Janhvi's Sundari at her guesthouse, where he books his stay. The trailer is filled with romance, comedy and emotional moments. But it's Janhvi who steals the show with her perfect comic timing and stellar act.
Param Sundari Trailer
The 2-minute and 40 seconds long trailer opens with Param flirting with Sundari inside a church, as they indulge in a romantic dance. Janhvi introduces herself as a dancer from Kerala. There is a cute and funny banter between Param and Sundari after the former arrives at a property owned by Sundari and her family. In one scene, she accuses him of playing with the emotions of everyone. Sidharth's Param also says Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue, "Har Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hai."
The main highlight comes at the end of the trailer when Sundari blasts Param and his friend, and calls them "arrogant, entitled and prejudiced North Indians" for their remark on South Indians.
She makes them understand the difference between Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by enacting Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, and Yash's signature styles from their movies.
Talking about her character, Janhvi, in a statement, shared, "Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too."
Sidharth, who had returned to the rom-com genre, said that with Param Sundari, he feels like he is revisiting the kind of romance he grew up loving, "but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable."
"I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it," he added.
Param Sundari, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on July 25, 2025, will now release on August 29, 2025. It has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.