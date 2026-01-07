Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Trailer Teases A Bold New Netflix Mystery Series

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials gets a fresh Netflix adaptation, with a newly released trailer teasing a stylish 1920s murder mystery.

Seven Dials trailer
Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent in a still from the Seven Dials trailer. Photo: Netflix
  • Netflix adapts Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials into a three-part series.

  • The mystery unfolds in 1920s England with a modern storytelling tone.

  • Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent in the series.

Netflix has released the trailer for Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, offering a first look at its upcoming three-part mystery series inspired by Christie's 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery. Set in 1920s England, the series follows Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent as she becomes entangled in a murder that disrupts her privileged social world.

Seven Dials trailer

The story begins at an elegant country house gathering, where a seemingly harmless prank takes a dark turn. When one of the guests is found dead the next morning, surrounded by seven alarm clocks, Bundle senses that the strange arrangement holds the key to the truth. Refusing to step aside, she decides to investigate the case on her own.

Watch the trailer here.

A modern heroine in a classic Christie world

Played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, Bundle is portrayed as sharp, curious, and determined, pushing against the limits placed on women of her time. Her investigation brings her into contact with Superintendent Battle, portrayed by Martin Freeman, who warns her about the dangers linked to the shadowy Seven Dials organisation.

The series also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Bundle’s mother, Lady Caterham, alongside Edward Bluemel and Nabhaan Rizwan as her close allies. While the setting remains firmly rooted in the 1920s, the tone of the trailer suggests a faster, more character-driven approach aimed at engaging new viewers.

Seven Dials release date

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials will premiere on Netflix on January 15, 2026, with all three episodes.

