Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Trailer Shows Tommy Shelby's First Encounter With His Estranged Son

Netflix's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer has arrived.
The trailer shows Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) confrontation with his son, Duke (Barry Keoghan).
Directed by Tom Harper, the crime drama will premiere on Netflix on March 20.
Cillian Murphy-starrer Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, will be released on March 6 in select theatres and will premiere on Netflix on March 20. The British crime drama is the continuation of the acclaimed television series Peaky Blinders (2013–2022).
Netflix unveiled the trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man yesterday. Murphy has returned with his iconic role of Tommy Shelby. Joining him in the film are Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, and Jay Lycurgo. Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck are also part of the cast.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer out
The official logline of the film reads: “Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground.”
The film is the continuation of the Shelby saga. The 2-minute and 40-second trailer opens with a voiceover of Rebecca Ferguson's character, who tells Shelby, "You live in a house haunted with ghosts of people who died because of you." We then see Rebecca, who adds that Shelby has abandoned his empire and his son, Duke (Barry Keoghan).
The scene then shifts to Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle), who tells Tommy that his Gypsy son is now running the Peaky Blinders like it's 1919 all over again.
In one scene, Shelby says, "I can't help him because I am not that man anymore."
The trailer also shows Tommy walking into the Garrison Pub and his first confrontation with his estranged son.
About Peaky Blinders series
Peaky Blinders series became a huge success. It aired on BBC Two in the UK in 2013, and then on Netflix a year later. It won the BAFTA for Best Drama Series for its fourth season. In 2019, the fifth and sixth seasons aired on BBC One.