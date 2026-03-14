Anurag Dobhal Health Update: UK07 Rider In Serious Condition, Diagnosed With Severe Pneumonia

Summary of this article
YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal is currently in a serious accident.
His manager shared that Anurag has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia.
UK07 Rider's car crashed during a livestream on Instagram on March 7.
YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri while he was streaming live on Instagram on March 7. Anurag was out of the ICU on Thursday (March 12), his manager Rohit Pandey confirmed, but he has now been moved into critical care after his condition worsened.
Anurag Dobhal's condition serious after coming out of ICU
In the wee hours of Saturday, Rohit took to his Instagram handle to share an update on Anurag’s health. “Update : Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagnosed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors (sic),” the manager wrote and added, “We would request you all to pray for him (sic).”
On Thursday, after Anurag was out of the ICU, his manager shared a selfie from the hospital with UK07 Rider showing a victory sign. Rohit wrote, “Update: Anurag bhai is out from the ICU. We are 24/7 with him. Pray for his speedy recovery (sic).”
Later, Rohit shared that Anurag was shifted to another hospital.
About UK07 Rider livestream
During the livestream, while driving, Dobhal made several emotional statements. He said, “Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love,” and added, “Let's go for the final drive.”
He was speeding up his vehicle during the livestream and ending it abruptly, he said, “Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?”
Anurag accused his family of mental torture
Days before the car crash, Anurag shared a YouTube video, accusing his family of mentally torturing and harassing him over his interfaith marriage. He also alleged that his parents and brother, Kalam Ink, would be responsible if anything happened to him.