Anurag Dobhal Health Update: UK07 Rider In Serious Condition, Diagnosed With Severe Pneumonia

Anurag Dobhal's health has deteriorated after briefly coming out of the ICU. His lungs are partially damaged in the accident and he has now developed a serious infection.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Anurag Dobhal health update
Anurag Dobhal is in serious condition after briefly coming out of ICU Photo: Instagram/Anurag Dobhal
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal is currently in a serious accident.

  • His manager shared that Anurag has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

  • UK07 Rider's car crashed during a livestream on Instagram on March 7.

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri while he was streaming live on Instagram on March 7. Anurag was out of the ICU on Thursday (March 12), his manager Rohit Pandey confirmed, but he has now been moved into critical care after his condition worsened.

Anurag Dobhal Car Crash - Instagram
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber ‘UK07 Rider’ in ICU After Livestream Accident

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Anurag Dobhal's condition serious after coming out of ICU

In the wee hours of Saturday, Rohit took to his Instagram handle to share an update on Anurag’s health. “Update : Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagnosed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors (sic),” the manager wrote and added, “We would request you all to pray for him (sic).”

Related Content
Anurag Dobhal's Brother Posted A Video After YouTuber's Car Crash - Instagram
Anurag Dobhal Controversy: Brother Kalam Ink Demands Probe Amid Death Threat Claims
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash - Instagram
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber ‘UK07 Rider’ in ICU After Livestream Accident
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash - Instagram
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber UK07 Rider Injured During Instagram Live At 150 kmph
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal accuses family of mental harassment and torture - Instagram/Anurag Dobhal
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Accuses Parents Of ‘Torture’ After Inter-Caste Marriage: 'This Is My Last Video'
Related Content
Anurag Dobhals health update
Anurag Dobhal's manager shares update on his health Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Thursday, after Anurag was out of the ICU, his manager shared a selfie from the hospital with UK07 Rider showing a victory sign. Rohit wrote, “Update: Anurag bhai is out from the ICU. We are 24/7 with him. Pray for his speedy recovery (sic).”

Later, Rohit shared that Anurag was shifted to another hospital.

About UK07 Rider livestream

During the livestream, while driving, Dobhal made several emotional statements. He said, “Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love,” and added, “Let's go for the final drive.”

He was speeding up his vehicle during the livestream and ending it abruptly, he said, “Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?

Anurag Dobhal Car Crash - Instagram
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber UK07 Rider Injured During Instagram Live At 150 kmph

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Anurag accused his family of mental torture

Days before the car crash, Anurag shared a YouTube video, accusing his family of mentally torturing and harassing him over his interfaith marriage. He also alleged that his parents and brother, Kalam Ink, would be responsible if anything happened to him.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat's All-Round Performance Help Green Shirts Level Series

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  4. Nationwide LPG Cylinder Shortage Sparks Long Queues, Black Marketing: Govt. Says Not To Panic

  5. Barricades, Bulldozers In Uttam Nagar: Residents Say Holi Clash And Killing Wasn’t A Communal Dispute

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  2. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  3. Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

  4. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  5. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'