Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber 'UK07 Rider' in ICU After Livestream Accident

Anurag Dobhal's car crash has raised concern online after the YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant was hospitalised following a high-speed accident during a livestream.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash Photo: Instagram
  • Anurag Dobhal's car crash occurred during a high-speed Instagram livestream.

  • UK07 Rider accident leaves YouTuber under ICU medical observation

  • Manager shares official Anurag Dobhal health update online.

Anurag Dobhal's car crash has left the popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant hospitalised after a high-speed accident during an Instagram livestream. Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, was reportedly driving on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway when the crash occurred.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Masuri area of Ghaziabad while Dobhal was broadcasting live to thousands of viewers. The livestream reportedly had more than 80,000 people watching at the time of the accident.

High-speed moments before collision

Footage from the livestream showed the vehicle travelling at speeds between 140 and 150 kmph shortly before the crash. The Toyota Fortuner he was driving eventually collided with a roadside barrier.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information about the accident or whether an official investigation has been initiated.

Anurag Dobhal Car Crash - Instagram
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber UK07 Rider Injured During Instagram Live At 150 kmph

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Manager confirms ICU admission

Following the incident, Dobhal’s manager Rohit Pandey shared an official statement on Instagram confirming that the YouTuber had been hospitalised.

In the statement issued on behalf of Team UK Rider, it was said that Anurag Dobhal is currently under medical observation and that people should avoid speculation regarding his condition. The manager also requested that updates be trusted only if shared through his account.

A later update from the team revealed that Dobhal had been shifted to another hospital and placed in the ICU while doctors continued to monitor his health.

In the days before the crash, Dobhal had shared posts suggesting personal distress and had spoken about family conflicts in a video shared online. His brother, rapper Kalam Ink, later responded publicly, disputing those claims.

Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal accuses family of mental harassment and torture - Instagram/Anurag Dobhal
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Accuses Parents Of ‘Torture’ After Inter-Caste Marriage: 'This Is My Last Video'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The accident and Dobhal’s hospitalisation were confirmed through statements shared by his team on Sunday.

