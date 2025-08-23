The makers have recreated an iconic scene of Tulsi and Mihir Virani from Season 1. In the scene, Tulsi and Mihir bumped into each other, and the red colour which Tulsi carried on a plate was unintentionally spilt over Mihir's face. It was first shown in the 2000s and was one of the most popular scenes of the show. It was recreated again on the show, and now, for the third time, after 25 years, the memorable scene has been shown on KSBKBT 2, which has turned their fans nostalgic.