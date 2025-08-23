Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay Recreate Their Iconic Scene; Send Internet Into Meltdown

The iconic moment between Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay has been recreated after 25 years in Season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Smriti Irani Amar Upadhyay Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's iconic scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Photo: Instagram/Balaji Telefilms
  • Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 returned on July 29

  • Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay have reprised their roles of Tulsi and Mihir

  • Their viral scene from Season 1 has been recreated after 25 years

Balaji Telefilms' popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made a grand return with its second season on Star Plus in July this year. The show has garnered positive reviews from fans, especially Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's chemistry has been loved a lot. The show drew 31.1 million TV viewers in just four days, and 15.4 million watched the first episode alone, as per a press release.

The makers have recreated an iconic scene of Tulsi and Mihir Virani from Season 1. In the scene, Tulsi and Mihir bumped into each other, and the red colour which Tulsi carried on a plate was unintentionally spilt over Mihir's face. It was first shown in the 2000s and was one of the most popular scenes of the show. It was recreated again on the show, and now, for the third time, after 25 years, the memorable scene has been shown on KSBKBT 2, which has turned their fans nostalgic.

During the scene, Tulsi and Mihir adorably looked into each other's eyes as they recalled the lovely moment.

A Still From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (2025) - YouTube
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: A Memefied Revival That Refuses To Relent

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

The promo clip has been shared by the makers with the caption, "25 saal baad, iss pal ko dekh kar laga jaise waqt tham gaya ho! Drop a ♥️ agar aapko bhi aisa laga (sic)".

Watch the video here.

One fan wrote, "This sequence was so beautifully done", while another commented, "And here comes the most beautiful scene of season 2". "Season 2 me bas isi scene ka wait kar rahe the first episode se," wrote one user. One fan requested to not take the show off-air. A user said, "My favourite scene of Mihir ji and Tulsi ji of part 1 and Repeat in second season Super jodi".

The original season aired from June 2000 to November 2008. Apart from Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, Season 2 also sees the return of the other cast of the show, including Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketavi Dave, and Komolika Guhathakurta.

Published At:
