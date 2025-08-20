Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: A Memefied Revival That Refuses To Relent

Between Mihir and Tulsi, the first season deals with issues like her fear of his infidelity. But this time around, the topic is Tulsi’s body. The family Tulsi sacrifices herself relentlessly for is always sure to remind her of how attractive Mihir still looks as compared to her. Confronting Tulsi’s bodily insecurities, Mihir tells her that she looks older than him, carries wrinkles, has gained weight, and that her clothes no longer fit, offering a clumsy, half-hearted attempt to state that this isn’t her fault. His vocabulary is less reassuring and more passive-aggressive—the careless writing reeking of ill-intent. The whole premise of body shaming Tulsi is justified by the reasoning that women who take care of others do not get the time to take care of themselves. There’s no intention within Mihir or the family to change that as well; it is what it is.