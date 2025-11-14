Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

India are in Group G along with Netherlands and Slovenia, and their campaign will be led by Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, and Prarthana Thombare

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ankita Raina
Ankita Raina.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Indian women's tennis team take on Slovenia and Netherlands in BJKC Qualifiers

  • India are in Group G along with Netherlands and Slovenia

  • The group winner will progress to the 2026 Qualifiers

The Indian women's tennis team will be eager to script its own defining moment when it chases its first ever Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers berth, hoping to tame formidable playoff opponents in the Netherlands and Slovenia at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The whole nation is still riding high on the Indian women's cricket team's maiden World Cup triumph recently, and it will be a further fillip if tennis stars can progress to the 2026 qualifiers.

India are in Group G along with Netherlands and Slovenia, and their campaign will be led by Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, and Prarthana Thombare.

The Netherlands and Slovenia will open the proceedings on Friday. India's first clash will be against Slovenia on Saturday followed by the match-up against the seventh-seeded Dutch team on Sunday.

This is the first time India is hosting the prestigious competition and the three teams will face each other in round-robin matches.

The group winner will progress to the 2026 Qualifiers, while the remaining two teams will return to the Regional Group I events.

Related Content
Related Content

India previously reached the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs, formerly known as the Federation Cup, only once in 2021, when they lost 1-3 to Latvia in an away tie.

India's hopes of rewriting history rely on the impressive Sahaja.

The India No. 1 and world No. 309, had beaten 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in a WTA 125 event in Mexico, and she will be hoping for similar success against Netherland's world No. 87 Suzan Lamens.

Sahaja also had a good run at last month's WTA 250 Chennai Open, reaching the singles quarterfinals and the title round in doubles section.

Apart from Lamesn, the Dutch have other capable players in Arantaxa Rus and doubles-specialist Demi Schuurs.

Slovenia has in its ranks Tamara Zidansek, a former French Open semifinalist, but the Indians will fancy their chances against her on the hard courts of the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

In that context, Shrivalli, a world No. 381, will hope that her booming serve and precise ground shots can keep the rivals under the pump.

Her efforts were crucial to India's spirited performance against higher-ranked opponents Hong Kong and Korea in the Asia-Oceania Group I event in Pune earlier this year, which eventually earned them a play-off spot.

The home side has also been camping in the city from November 4, and non-playing captain Vishal Uppal hoped that the 10-day preparatory camp sharpened his wards.

"The biggest values we focus on are passion, discipline and teamwork. That's exactly what we showed in Pune, where we upset higher-ranked opponents to qualify for the Play-offs.

"The girls have been competing well on tour and keeping sharp. Our goal now is to focus on our process and be mentally prepared to make life tough for our higher-ranked opponents," said Uppal, an Asian Games bronze-medallist.

If they can achieve it warding off the mental fatigue after a long season, then Indian women's tennis, still looking for a lead figure after the retirement of Sania Mirza, can cut open a new path.

Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Group G Schedule:

  • November 14, Friday: Netherlands vs Slovenia

  • November 15, Saturday: India vs Slovenia

  • November 16, Sunday: India vs Netherlands

Where to watch Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Live in India?

One can catch the live streaming of Billie Jean King Cup 2025 playoffs matches on the official Billie Jean King Cup website in India. Simultaneously, the matches will be telecast on DD Sports TV channel in India.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: IRE Face Uphill Battle Against BAN

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  4. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Kanpur Doctor Detained in Delhi Blast Probe; UP ATS Seizes Phone, Laptop

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack