Croatian Tennis Player Jana Fett Hit With Ban After Positive Doping Test

Croatian tennis player Jana Fett has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after testing positive for three prohibited substances during the Billie Jean King Cup playoff

Croatia Jana Fett positive doping test provisional suspension update
Croatia's Jana Fett stretches to return to Poland's Iga Swiatek in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jana Fett tested positive for ostarine, LGD-4033 and GW501516 during the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs

  • 29-year-old Croatian player handed provisional suspension by ITIA

  • World No. 189 has not appealed the provisional suspension to an independent tribunal chair

Croatian tennis player Jana Fett has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for “three prohibited substances,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

The 29-year-old Fett, who is ranked No. 189 in the world, provided a testing sample while competing in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs in Croatia in November.

“Players have the right to appeal the imposition of their provisional suspension before an independent tribunal chair. To date, Fett has not appealed,” the ITIA said in a statement.

Fett, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 97 in late October 2017, has not addressed the allegation on her social media channels.

The ITIA said the banned substances were ostarine, which can stimulate muscle growth; LGD-4033, which increases lean muscle mass and has anabolic effects; and GW501516, also called GW1516, which was discontinued in 2007 after it was linked to the rapid development of cancer in trials on mice.

A management agency that has represented Fett in the past did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

