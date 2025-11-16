IPL 2026: Top Five Unexpected Retentions Ahead Of Mini-Auction

IPL 2026 retention window delivers major surprises as franchises make bold moves ahead of the mini-auction. A detailed look at the most unexpected retentions and what they signal for team strategies

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026: Top Five Unexpected Retentions Ahead Of Mini-Auction
Delhi Capitals' T Natarajan, right, collects the ball as Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya walks past during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Dharamshala. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals retained Shimron Hetmyer at ₹11 crore, showing they still value his finishing power

  • T. Natarajan has been retained by Delhi Capitals, underlining their faith in his death-overs bowling

  • Mayank Yadav remains with LSG, indicating the team’s long-term plan around his fast bowling potential

IPL 2026 hasn’t just been about shock cuts, some retentions surprised fans simply because of how strategic they are. While franchises are freeing up money for the auction, they’re also holding onto select players who represent a clear blueprint for their future. These decisions speak more to long-term vision than nostalgia.

Some of the names retained weren’t the flashiest picks, but their retention shows savvy planning. Whether it’s experience, depth, or untapped potential, these five players stayed exactly because their franchises believe they’ll play a big role going forward.

Also Read: Top Five Unexpected Releases Ahead Of Mini-Auction

Top Five Unexpected Retentions of IPL 2026

Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals made headlines by retaining Shimron Hetmyer at ₹11 crore. Despite some inconsistency, Hetmyer's power-hitting remains a valuable asset for RR. Holding him onto their core suggests they still see him as a potential finisher or match-winner when conditions suit, a bet on his raw talent rather than recent form.

Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders)

KKR retained veteran batter Manish Pandey, committing ₹75 lakh to him. For a team that released big names like Andre Russell, keeping Pandey sends a message: they’re valuing his experience, especially in anchoring innings or mentoring younger talent. His retention is a nod to stability in their batting core.

Related Content
Related Content

T. Natarajan (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals have decided to trust T. Natarajan once more, retaining him despite injury concerns. The left-arm seamer’s death-over expertise and his bounce‑plus‑swing make him a valuable piece. Retaining him is a bet on recovery and impact, not just past performance.

Also Read: All Official Trades And Released Players Revealed Ahead Of Mini-Auction

Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)

LSG have held onto Mayank Yadav, signaling that they believe in his potential. As a young fast bowler, Yadav offers raw pace and upside. Keeping him shows LSG want to develop their pace bench actively rather than rely solely on established names.

Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians)

Will Jacks, the England all-rounder, is another interesting retention by MI. While he didn’t explode consistently in 2025, his dual skills with bat and ball give MI flexibility in their overseas slots. This retention suggests MI still see him as a utility piece, someone who can contribute in multiple ways and fit various match situations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Rinku Singh Returns In Style With Ton Against Tamil Nadu

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar