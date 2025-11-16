IPL 2026: Top Five Unexpected Retentions Ahead Of Mini-Auction

Rajasthan Royals retained Shimron Hetmyer at ₹11 crore, showing they still value his finishing power
T. Natarajan has been retained by Delhi Capitals, underlining their faith in his death-overs bowling
Mayank Yadav remains with LSG, indicating the team’s long-term plan around his fast bowling potential
IPL 2026 hasn’t just been about shock cuts, some retentions surprised fans simply because of how strategic they are. While franchises are freeing up money for the auction, they’re also holding onto select players who represent a clear blueprint for their future. These decisions speak more to long-term vision than nostalgia.
Some of the names retained weren’t the flashiest picks, but their retention shows savvy planning. Whether it’s experience, depth, or untapped potential, these five players stayed exactly because their franchises believe they’ll play a big role going forward.
Top Five Unexpected Retentions of IPL 2026
Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals)
Rajasthan Royals made headlines by retaining Shimron Hetmyer at ₹11 crore. Despite some inconsistency, Hetmyer's power-hitting remains a valuable asset for RR. Holding him onto their core suggests they still see him as a potential finisher or match-winner when conditions suit, a bet on his raw talent rather than recent form.
Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders)
KKR retained veteran batter Manish Pandey, committing ₹75 lakh to him. For a team that released big names like Andre Russell, keeping Pandey sends a message: they’re valuing his experience, especially in anchoring innings or mentoring younger talent. His retention is a nod to stability in their batting core.
T. Natarajan (Delhi Capitals)
Delhi Capitals have decided to trust T. Natarajan once more, retaining him despite injury concerns. The left-arm seamer’s death-over expertise and his bounce‑plus‑swing make him a valuable piece. Retaining him is a bet on recovery and impact, not just past performance.
Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
LSG have held onto Mayank Yadav, signaling that they believe in his potential. As a young fast bowler, Yadav offers raw pace and upside. Keeping him shows LSG want to develop their pace bench actively rather than rely solely on established names.
Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians)
Will Jacks, the England all-rounder, is another interesting retention by MI. While he didn’t explode consistently in 2025, his dual skills with bat and ball give MI flexibility in their overseas slots. This retention suggests MI still see him as a utility piece, someone who can contribute in multiple ways and fit various match situations.