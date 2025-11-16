IPL 2026: Top Five Unexpected Releases Ahead Of Mini-Auction

Big names like Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, and Matheesha Pathirana were surprisingly dropped
IPL 2026 mini-auction will take place on December 16
Franchises freed up huge budget space, for example, KKR now enter the auction with a ₹64.3 crore purse
IPL 2026 retention day has delivered the kind of drama fans live for. A few teams played it safe, but others went all-out with bold calls, letting go of players no one expected to see in the release column. What makes this year stand out is how many established names, players who were central to their teams’ plans just a season ago, suddenly found themselves without a contract.
There were also some unexpected trades that shoced the fans. The biggest and the most surprising trade was Ravindra Jadeja's move to Rajasthan Royals. CSK traded Sanju Samson from RR in exchange of Jadeja and Sam Curran. The message from franchises is loud and clear: reputation won’t save you if the results don’t match the expectations.
Top Five Unexpected Releases Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini-Auction
Andre Russell (KKR)
Andre Russell’s release shocked fans across the league. A KKR stalwart since 2014, his raw power with the bat and ability to bowl key overs made him a match-winner. But in an unexpected move, KKR have decided to part ways, possibly signaling a youth-led rebuild.
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK)
Known for his toe-crushing yorkers and death-over magic, Matheesha Pathirana was retained for ₹13 crore in the previous auction. But after a lackluster 2025, CSK have released him, a decision that underlines how ruthless team-building can be, even for players with big reputations.
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
Ravi Bishnoi was once hailed as one of India’s brightest young spinners. Unfortunately, his 2025 campaign didn’t go as planned, expensive spells and few breakthroughs cost him his place with Lucknow. Letting go of such homegrown talent suggests LSG might be looking for tighter or more experienced spin options.
Glenn Maxwell (PBKS)
Maxwell’s release is perhaps the biggest surprise of the lot. Known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, he failed to replicate his best in 2025 and suffered a finger injury that cut his season short. With PBKS wanting a more dependable all-rounder core, they made the hard call to let him go.
Liam Livingstone (RCB)
Livingstone’s release from RCB is a major talking point. Bought for big money, he didn’t live up to expectations in 2025. With RCB already having power hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd, cutting Livingstone may be about optimizing their balance and buying flexibility.