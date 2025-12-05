IPL 2026: Josh Inglis, 4 Other Overseas Players Confirm Limited Availability For Upcoming Season - Report

Punjab Kings Josh Inglis plays a shot during the IPL match. AP
Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in Kolkata. AP Photo/Bikas Das
Australian wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis is among the 5 other foreign players who have confirmed their limited availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League season from March onwards.

Inglis, who spent the 2024 season with the Punjab Kings, was released by the franchise last month.

Josh Inglis was bought for a price of INR 2.06 Crores by the Ricky Ponting-coached franchise last year. He had played a crucial part in helping Punjab reach their first IPL final since the 2014 season.

The 30-year-old played a total of 11 matches, scoring 278 runs at a strike rate of 162.57 and average of 30.89 with a best of 73.

He had also featured in the finale where he scored 39 off 23 from number 3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who eventually claimed victory by 6 runs.

RCB defended a total of 191 and won their maiden Indian Premier League title.

Due to his hot and cold form, the Punjab Kings management released him to free up space and cash for the mini-auction later this month. Moreover, Josh Inglis had conveyed to the franchise that the IPL schedule is most likely to clash with his wedding dates.

Therefore, the Ricky Ponting-led management decided to release him on the retention deadline day.

The Leeds born cricketer, who is currently on duty with the Australian national team for the Ashes, has told the BCCI that he will be available for only a couple of weeks.

Even if any franchise is willing to pay his base price of INR 2 crores, Josh Inglis will be available for only 25% of the IPL 2026 season.

Inglis' fellow countrymen Ashton Agar and William Sutherland will be available for 80% and 65% of the season. Kiwi pacer Adam Milne (95%) and South African veteran Rilee Rossouw (20%) have also confirmed their limited availabilities.

Punjab Kings Retained Players For IPL 2026

Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai (O), Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson (O), Marco Jansen (O), Marcus Stoinis (O), Mitch Owen (O), Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett (O), Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Total spent: ₹113.50 Cr| Cap remaining: ₹11.50 Cr

