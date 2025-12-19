Josh Inglis Confirms IPL 2026 Unavailability After Lucknow Super Giants Buys Aussie For INR 8.6 Crore

"We didn't really let go of Josh. I mean, Josh unfortunately, sadly, only told us at the last minute, which was not very fair given that he had been with us for a while. I think everyone knew when the retention was coming, and we were informed by him 45 minutes before the deadline that he was getting married and needed time to relax and recuperate. He said he was going to be available only for a couple of weeks [three games],” Wadia told the Hindu.