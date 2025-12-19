Josh Inglis Confirms IPL 2026 Unavailability After Lucknow Super Giants Buys Aussie For INR 8.6 Crore

As per the PTI, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are now closely monitoring the situation as it is believed that he may alter his personal schedule for IPL commitments

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjab Kings Josh Inglis celebrates after scoring fifty runs
Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis celebrates after scoring fifty runs Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AUS cricketer Josh Inglis has come under scrutiny for being snapped up for huge money

  • Inglis has confirmed his unavailability for majority of IPL 2026

  • PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia also unhappy with Inglis' behaviour

Australian cricketer Josh Inglis has come forward to announce that he will not be available for majority of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. This comes after the Aussie was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.6 crore in the recently concluded IPL mini auction.

After being bought in the auction, Inglis announced on live television that he is going to miss the forthcoming IPL season as he will be getting married. Inglis is slated to get married in early April, with the IPL set to return from March 26 to May 31.

"Well, I sort of watched a lot of it [IPL auction] and I was pushed back in the pecking order. I don't have full availability this year. I'm getting married in early April. So, I didn't really expect to go, to be honest. So I sort of saw my name go by unsold... the first one I was like 'alright stuff this, I'm going to bed' and I need to switch on for tomorrow [Ashes] and then woke up to the news. I didn't know until I'd seen a few messages this morning,” Inglis told ABC Sport after the auction.

Related Content
Related Content

As per the PTI, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are now closely monitoring the situation as it is believed that he may alter his personal schedule for IPL commitments.

PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia Unhappy With Inglis

PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia was not happy with Josh Inglis' behavior and deemed it unprofessional after the Australian had informed them of his unavailability 45 minutes before the auction.

"We didn't really let go of Josh. I mean, Josh unfortunately, sadly, only told us at the last minute, which was not very fair given that he had been with us for a while. I think everyone knew when the retention was coming, and we were informed by him 45 minutes before the deadline that he was getting married and needed time to relax and recuperate. He said he was going to be available only for a couple of weeks [three games],” Wadia told the Hindu.

It is worth noting that Inglis featured for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, and they were looking to buy him again in the auction. Inglis was used in the disruptor's role in IPL 2025, making 278 runs in 11 matches at a strike-rate of 163.

He made 73 off 42 balls against Mumbai Indians and then a 38 off 21 balls in Qualifier 2 to help PBKS reach the final.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup: ACC Confirms Match To Be 20-Overs-A-Side

  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: PAK Dismiss Openers Early In 27-Over Match | BAN 24/2 (6)

  3. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  4. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

  5. MGNREGA To VB–G RAM G: Dilution Of Rural Job Guarantee

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  3. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  4. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  5. Bangladesh: More Than One Lakh Members Of Hasina’s Awami League Fled To India, Says Information Advisor

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm