Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

Australia vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2: Australia seized control on Day 2 of the Ashes 2nd Test at the Gabba, powered by Weatherald and Labuschagne’s fifties, as England’s five dropped catches and late wickets shaped a crucial momentum shift

Outlook Sports Desk
Australia's Cameron Green runs between the wickets during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Catch the highlights of Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, December 5, 2025. England, sent in to bat under lights, closed Day 1 on 325/9 with Joe Root and Harry Brook leading the charge before Australia’s pace attack struck back late.

Australia began Day 2 chasing a target set by England’s first-innings 334. Early in the session, openers carried some momentum, Jake Weatherald and Travis Head laid a steady foundation as they attempted to chip away at the deficit. The conditions under the pink ball at the Gabba remained challenging for England’s bowlers, and by tea Australia were still trailing but with only one wicket down.

Into the second session, Australia’s comeback gathered pace. Weatherald played a beautiful half-century (72) and was eventually supported well by Marnus Labuschagne, who made 65. Their partnership steadied the innings and helped Australia inch closer to parity. Later, Steve Smith came to the crease under lights and looked to take the lead forward for the hosts.

However, England’s fielding lapses proved costly. The visitors dropped as many as five “gettable” catches, including a big let-off for Head early on, which allowed Australia to gather crucial runs and build momentum. These missed opportunities put England on the back foot even before Smith’s wicket, showing that more than just bowling was going wrong for the touring side.

Despite a good spell towards the end where England’s pace attack picked up a couple of wickets, Australia ended Day 2 at 378/6, taking a 44-run lead over England’s first-innings total. Careful finishing by lower-order batters under pressure gave Australia the advantage heading into Day 3. The hosts now look firmly in the driver’s seat, but with wickets in hand and the pink ball still shining under lights, the contest is very much alive.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates from the Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test right here:

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

