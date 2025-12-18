Indian Street Premier League Season 3: Prize Pool Of INR 5.92 Crore Announced - Check Details

Season 3 ISPL champions to receive INR 2 crore, runners-up to get 1 crore
Most Valuable Player of season to be awarded a Porsche 911
Player of the Match awards of INR 50,000 in each of the 44 matches
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has announced a prize pool of INR 5.92 crore for its third season. The Season 3 champions will receive INR 2 crore, while the runners-up will take home 1 crore. The tennis-ball T10 league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded a Porsche 911.
Players will be rewarded across the season, with Player of the Match awards of INR 50,000 in each of the 44 matches, amounting to a total of 22 lakh. Fan engagement remains a key focus, with Fan of the Match awards worth INR 20,000 per game, totalling 8.8 lakh. Exceptional performances in the final will also be recognised, with awards of INR 2.5 lakh each for the Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best Fielder.
The ISPL core committee includes cricket great Sachin Tendulkar in addition to Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat.
Commenting on the announcement, ISPL League Commissioner Samat said: “ISPL was built with a clear purpose, to give grassroots cricketers financial security, recognition and a platform to grow. Vijay Pawle’s record INR 32.50 lakh signing highlights the value being placed on grassroots talent through this league.
A prize pool of approximately INR 6 crore reflects our commitment to rewarding players not just for winning the title, but for consistent performances and match-winning impact throughout the season. This structure allows players to dream bigger, earn through their skills and see grassroots cricket as a viable professional pathway.”
Earlier in December 2025, franchises spent close to INR 10 crore at the season 3 player auction. The auction also saw Vijay Pawle become the costliest buy in the history of the league, as he was acquired by defending champions Majhi Mumbai for 32.50 lakh.
ISPL season 3 will be held from January 9 to February 6, 2026, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, and will feature eight teams: Majhi Mumbai, Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Bengaluru Strikers, Srinagar Ke Veer, Ahmedabad Lions and Delhi Superheros.