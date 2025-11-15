IPL 2026 Retention: Deadlines, Player Rules, And Live Streaming Info

Get all the details on IPL 2026 player retention, including deadlines, rules, trade policies, and live streaming options. Stay updated on how franchises are shaping their squads ahead of the auction

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026 Retention: Deadlines, Player Rules, And Live Streaming Info
The Indian Premier League trophy. Photo: BCCI
  • Teams must submit their retained and released player lists by 15 November 2025

  • Franchises can retain multiple players, keeping squad size 18-25 and salary cap ₹120 crore

  • Trades remain possible before the mid-December mini-auction to fine-tune squads

The countdown has begun for the Indian Premier League 2026 retention window, and franchises are buzzing behind closed doors. With the clock ticking down to the mid‑November deadline, teams are balancing loyalty to their core players with the urgent need to free up purse space and plug squad holes.

Franchises are taking a data-driven approach to retention, evaluating player form, injury history, and overseas availability. While keeping big names is tempting, savvy teams may opt to release certain players to free up funds and create room for emerging talent.

A few teams have even confirmed their trades such as Gujarat Titans, who have traded Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL champions have also received another player from Lucknow Super Giants, Shardul Thakur.

This year’s mini-auction promises intense tactical maneuvering, with each retention shaping the pool of available players. Once retention lists are finalized, teams can still make trades to strengthen their lineups or offload surplus players.

The mini-auction, expected in mid-December, will then decide the remaining squad composition, with franchises leveraging retained cores and auction budgets to build their ultimate IPL 2026 teams.

When Must Teams Finalize Retained Players for IPL 2026?

All ten franchises must finalise and submit their lists of retained and released players for Indian Premier League 2026 by Saturday, 15 November 2025 around 5 PM IST.

When Will Teams Reveal Their Retained Players for IPL 2026?

Franchises can reveal their retention lists anytime before the deadline, but they typically wait until the final day, and this approach is expected to continue this month as well.

How Many Players Can Teams Retain Before IPL 2026 Auction?

In contrast to mega auctions, where retention is limited to a select few players as teams undergo major reshuffles, mini-auctions provide franchises with greater freedom in squad planning. For IPL 2026, teams can retain multiple members from their current roster, provided they adhere to league regulations.

Squads must consist of 18 to 25 players and remain within the ₹120 crore salary cap, allowing franchises to safeguard their core players while strategically preparing for the upcoming mini-auction.

IPL 2026: Can Teams Trade Players After Retentions?

Yes, teams can carry out player trades even after announcing their retention lists for IPL 2026. The league allows franchises to engage in trades during a designated trading window, which usually opens shortly after the retention deadline.

This gives teams the flexibility to adjust their squads, address gaps, or acquire specific talent they may have missed during the retention process. However, all trades must comply with IPL regulations, including squad size limits, salary cap restrictions, and overseas player quotas.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Announcements Live?

Fans can watch the IPL 2026 Player Retentions live in India on the Star Sports Network channels (including Star Sports 2 with regional feeds) and stream it online via the JioHotstar app or website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

