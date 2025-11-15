Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

Kaantha box office collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's period drama took a modest opening. It hit the theatres on November 15.

Kaantha box office collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's latest release, Kaantha, hit theatres on Friday (November 14). Co-starring Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati, the period drama opened to a decent start. It has failed to beat Dulquer's 2024's film Lucky Baskhar, which earned around Rs 7.35 crore net (with paid previews). The film has opened to positive reviews, so, it might get a boost in its collections over the weekend due to the favourable word of mouth. Have a look at the opening day collection of Kaantha.

Kaantha box office collection Day 1

Kaantha collected an estimated Rs 4 crore (India net) on Day 1, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Selvamani Selvaraj-directorial registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 21.68% on its opening day. Morning shows began with just 14.60% occupancy, which improved to 19.06% in the afternoon. The numbers saw a slight decline in the evening and peaked at 34.44% during night shows.

In the Telugu market, Kaantha had an overall 19.46% occupancy.

De De Pyaar De 2 beats Son of Sardaar 2 opening day collection - X
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Outperforms Son Of Sardaar 2

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Salmaan's 2024 hit Lucky Baskhar opened at Rs 6.45 crore, while his Malayalam drama King of Kotha (2023), earned Rs 6.85 crore on Day 1. However, Kaantha has performed better than his Telugu romantic drama Sita Ramam (2022), which debuted with Rs 3.05 crore, and his Tamil release, Hey Sinamika (2022), earned Rs 1 crore.

An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Kaantha reads: "Kaantha’s first half is captivating, inviting viewers into the shimmering nostalgia of reel-filled corridors and clattering editing tables. Yet its extended black-and-white sequences test patience. They aim to deepen immersion but often resemble ornamental showreels disconnected from the tense drama simmering beneath. When the second half slows down gradually, the shift is rather jarring. The murder mystery hopes to elevate the stakes, though it thoroughly tends to elbow aside the emotional thread."

