Kaantha Box Office Prediction: How Much Will Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Earn On Day 1?

Kaantha hit the screens on November 14
Headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, the Tamil-telugu bilingual also stars Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse
The period drama is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj
Kaantha box office prediction: Dulquer Salmaan starrer Tamil-Telugu bilingual has hit the screens today, November 14. The film has created the right buzz ahead of its release. Dulquer has played one of the most challenging roles of his career in Kaantha. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the period drama also stars Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse, in key roles. The response from the paid previews are positive, with many praising the powerful performances, direction, plot and screenplay of the film. Here's how much Kaantha is expected to earn on Day 1.
As per a report in Asianet News, trade experts believe that Kaantha would do well in the South belt; especially in Kerala and Chennai. The film is expected to earn in the range of Rs 7 to Rs 9 crore in all languages. The favourable word of mouth from critics and audiences will help the movie in its collections through the weekend and it might cross the Rs 25 crore mark on Sunday.
About Kaantha
Set in 1950s Madras, the period drama is written and directed by Selvaraj Selvamani. It's about ‘King of Acting’ Chandran (played by Salmaan) and director Ayya (played by Samuthirakani), who mentored the former, and the ego-driven clash between these two artistic giants. It is a tale of art, ambition and rivalry.
The film is inspired by the life of the late Tamil legend MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, portrayed by Dulquer.
Kaantha is jointly produced by Salmaan and Daggubati under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media.