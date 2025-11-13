South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Friday: Dude, Inspection Bungalow, Kaantha, Love OTP And More

For all the South movies and web series fans out there, this week has some exciting titles on OTT and in theatres
Dude, Inspection Bungalow, Kaantha, and Love OTP, among others, are some of the interesting releases this Friday
Here is the list of South OTT and theatrical releases this week
The second week of November 2025 has an exciting lineup of South releases on various OTT platforms like Netflix and JioHotstar, among others. From romantic comedies to thrillers, the new South OTT shows and films will keep you entertained throughout the week. Also, there are a few theatrical releases including period drama Kaantha and romantic family comedy Love OTP. Here’s a list of South OTT and theatrical releases of the week.
South OTT releases this Friday
Dude - November 14 (Netflix)
Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
The synopsis of the film reads; "Aravind aka Dude (Pradeep Ranganathan) is carefree and confident, living life on his terms—until love happens. When he meets Kural (Mamitha Baiju), things take an unpredictable turn: laughter, heartache, jealousy, betrayal. As emotions run high, decisions made in moments of passion lead to consequences that threaten everything Aravind holds dear. Against a backdrop of family ties, surprise twists, and emotional reckonings, Dude asks: will Dude rise to the moment or be undone by his own choices?"
Inspection Bungalow - November 14 (Zee5)
The Malayalam Zee5's original series is Kerala’s first-ever horror-comedy series. Directed by Saiju S.S, the series stars Shabareesh Varma, Aadhiya Prasad, Shaju Sreedhar, and Senthil Krishna. Set against the eerie yet engaging backdrop of a haunted police station in Aravangad, the series blends mystery, fear, humour, and emotion.
Telusu Kada - November 14 (Netflix)
Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, and Harsha Chemudu, the romantic drama is directed by Neeraja Kona
It revolves around the life of Varun, a chef who is struggling to move on from his ex-girlfriend. He meets Anjali through a matrimonial alliance, and both fall for each other and marry. They face challenges in their married life when Anjali finds out that she can't have a baby.
She consults an IVF specialist, Raaga who becomes the surrogate mother, who is none other than Varun's former girlfriend.
Avihitham - November 14 (JioHotstar)
The black comedy drama stars Unni Raj, Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, and Vrinda Menon, among others. The Senna Hegde directorial follows the story of Prakashan, a jobless man who comes to know about an illicit affair one night after drinking with his friends. Prakashan with his friends now wants to uncover the identities of the persons involved in the affair.
Poyyamozhi - November 14 (Simply South/ManoramaMAX)
This Malayalam-language thriller stars Jaffar Idukki and Nathaniel Madathil in lead roles. Directed by Sudhi Anna, the story revolves around Poyyamozhi, a man who guides Jason through a dense forest. The twist comes when it is revealed that Poyyamozhi is a hunter searching for his next victim.
The movie was earlier released on ManoramaMAX for Indian viewers and now it will start streaming internationally on Simply South
It was also screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
Theatrical releases of the week - November 14
Kaantha
The Tamil-Telugu language period drama is written and directed by Selvaraj Selvamani and stars Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani in key roles. Salmaan plays a rising actor while the latter is his guru (mentor). The film is a tale of art, ambition and rivalry. Kaantha also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in significant roles.
Love OTP
The Kannada-Telugu language film stars Anish Tejeshwar, Rajeev Kanakala, Swaroopinii, and Jahnvika Kalakeri, among others. Directed by Anish Tejeshwar, the romantic comedy revolves around the story of Akshay, a young cricketer who falls in love with two women at the same time. How Akshay manages to deal with the relationships forms the story of Love OTP.
CMantham
The Telugu suspense thriller revolves around detective Abhayanandhan, who is on a mission to track down a serial offender targeting pregnant women. As he deep dives into the investigation, it unravels more darkness and mystery. Vajra Yogi, Shreya Bharti, Anil Lingampally, Praveen Dhacharam, and Kakinada Nani are part of the cast.
Santhana Prapthirasthu
The Telugu romantic family comedy stars Vikranth Reddy, Chandini Chowdary, Muralidhar Goud, and others. It tells the story of a newlywed couple struggling to conceive a child due to the husband's health problems. Both face societal pressure, and the wife's father even sets a 100-day deadline to conceive a child.
Jigris, Athi Bheekara Kaamukan and Valavaara are some of the other South releases you can watch in theatres this Friday