OTT And Theatrical Releases This Friday: The Family Man Season 3, Homebound, 120 Bahadur, Wicked: For Good And More

OTT and theatrical releases of the week (November 17-23, 2025): From Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited The Family Man Season 3 to Dhruv Vikram's Bison, to Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur and Wicked: For Good, here's the list of new movies and OTT releases.

OTT and theatrical releases of the week
OTT and theatrical releases of the week Photo: Instagram
In the third week of November, there are interesting shows and films lined up for Friday release across several OTT platforms and theatres. From Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited The Family Man Season 3, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, to Dhruv Vikram's Bison, and Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, here's the list of OTT and theatrical releases of this week.

Top 5 OTT releases of the week - November 21

The Family Man Season 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the show stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur as the new cast. Bajpayee, as an undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, will navigate uncharted territories while confronting new threats and enemies. He is racing against time to protect not only himself and his family but also the nation from an imminent threat.

Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Shreya Dhanwanthary also also reprising their respective roles in The Family Man Season 3.

Homebound - Netflix

Neeraj Ghaywan's internationally acclaimed film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. Homebound shows how three young individuals want to gain respect and dignity, navigating the socio-political challenges.

It had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a nine-minute standing ovation. The film also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also made waves at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) by receiving a standing ovation and securing second runner-up at the International People's Choice Award.

It is reportedly releasing on Netflix on November 21.

The Bengal Files - Zee5

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Films revolves around the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, showing the heart-wrenching Bengal tragedy and bringing to light a forgotten chapter of Indian history.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar in key roles.

Bison - Netflix

Set in Tirunelveli, Bison Kaalamaadan is adapted from the real-life story of Manathi Ganesan, but it's beyond a biographical drama. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film stars Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Pasupathy, Lal, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan round out the cast.

The story revolves around Kittayya (Dhruv Vikram), a young man from a marginalised caste who dreams of becoming a national kabaddi player but is constantly challenged by India's rigid caste system. It shows how he struggles for identity and fights social discrimination to become a successful player.

Dining with the Kapoors - Netflix

The docuseries brings the Kapoor family on the screen. The show is directed by Smriti Mudhra and created by Armaan Jain. There will be laughter, gossip, banter and lots of fun. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Aadar Jain, among others, are part of the show.

Theatrical releases of the week - November 21

Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good is the second instalment of the Wicked film adaptation. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is now the Wicked Witch of the West, who continues her fight for animal rights, while Glinda (Ariana Grande) becomes a spokesperson for the corrupt Wizard.

120 Bahadur

Based on the true story of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War, Farhan Akhtar plays the real-life hero Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC in 120 Bahadur. The movie will show how Bhati, along with his men, stood firm in one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

Mastiii 4

Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi are back with the fourth instalment of Masti after a gap of nine years. It is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. promises a full dose of entertainment with humour, fun and chaos.

Apart from the Hindi and Hollywood releases, there are also South releases that include Vilaayath Budha, Paanch Minar, Yellow, Radheyaa, Middle Class, 12A Railway Colony, Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga/Mufti Police, Eko, and Mask.

