Perfect Crown Set To Make OTT Debut In 2026: IU And Byeon Woo Seok's First Stills From The Romantic Drama Unveiled

The logline for the Korean drama reads: “Perfect Crown is set in a reimagined modern-day Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. A touching romantic comedy, the series follows the people’s favorite royal, Grand Prince Wan, as he becomes embroiled in a power struggle with other members of the royal family. With pressure on the prince to marry, he strikes up a marriage of convenience with Heeju, the heir to a Korean conglomerate, but while the pair will work together to advance their own ends, things don’t go quite as smoothly as planned.”