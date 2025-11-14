Perfect Crown Set To Make OTT Debut In 2026: IU And Byeon Woo Seok's First Stills From The Romantic Drama Unveiled

MBC's romantic K-drama Perfect Crown will release on OTT next year.
The romantic drama stars K-pop singer and actress IU and Byeon Woo Seok in the lead roles.
Perfect Crown stills were unveiled during a Disney Originals event in Hong Kong.
Perfect Crown, the highly anticipated MBC's romantic K-drama starring K-pop singer and actress IU and Byeon Woo Seok in the lead roles, is set for 2026 release. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Disney+ announced it during the Disney Originals event in Hong Kong. The official first looks of the lead characters were also unveiled at the event.
Perfect Crown first looks
In the first looks, IU can be seen as Sung Hee Joo, and Byeon Woo Seok as Grand Prince Yi Wan.
The logline for the Korean drama reads: “Perfect Crown is set in a reimagined modern-day Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. A touching romantic comedy, the series follows the people’s favorite royal, Grand Prince Wan, as he becomes embroiled in a power struggle with other members of the royal family. With pressure on the prince to marry, he strikes up a marriage of convenience with Heeju, the heir to a Korean conglomerate, but while the pair will work together to advance their own ends, things don’t go quite as smoothly as planned.”
Perfect Crown cast
Apart from IU and Byeon Woo-seok, the show also stars Noh Sang-hyun as Min Jeong-woo, Gong Seung-yeon as Yoon Yi-rang, and Yoo Su-bin, Lee Yeon and Chae Seo-an, among others.
Perfect Crown was previously titled Wife of a 21st Century Grand Prince. It is directed by Alchemy of Souls, and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim fame Park Joon-hwa and written by Yu Ain.
The upcoming South Korean television series will air on MBC in Korea and Disney+ internationally