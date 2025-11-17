Are You Sure Season 2 Teaser: BTS’ Jimin And Jungkook Set To Create Unforgettable Memories On Their Unexpected Trip

Disney+ unveiled the teaser of BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's travel show Are You Sure Season 2. It will premiere on December 3.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Are You Sure Season 2 teaser
BTS' Jimin and Jungkook in Are You Sure Season 2 teaser Photo: YouTube
  • Jimin and Jungkook are back for yet another adventurous journey in Are You Sure Season 2

  • The travel reality show has been shot in Vietnam and Switzerland

  • The teaser was unveiled by Disney+ on Monday

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are back with their travel show Are You Sure?! Season 2, following their discharge from the military. The teaser was unveiled by Disney+ today. In the new season, they will go on an unexpected trip across Switzerland and Vietnam. In the teaser, we got a glimpse of their heartwarming and adventurous 12-day journey.

In the teaser, Jungkook asks Jimin, “Why did you tell me to pack?” to which Jimin says, “This is too much, seriously too much.”

One scene shows both running through a train station with their suitcases, and one shouts, “The train is leaving? The train is leaving!”

Like the first season, the second season of Are You Sure?! also promises to be a fun one with unforgettable memories.

We can see Jungkook accepting the challenges and doing the activities fearlessly, while Jimin seems to get nervous at the heights. We also get a glimpse of Jungkook's culinary skills.

Disney+ shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "Jimin and Jung Kook are back for another unforgettable trip. ✨ #AreYouSure?! Season 2 streaming 3 December, only on #DisneyPlusSG (sic)."

Are You Sure Season 2 release date

The show will have eight episodes, with two episodes streaming every Wednesday on Disney+ from December 3.

Here are the dates of all episodes

  • Episodes 1 & 2: 5 pm, December 3, 2025 (KST)

  • Episodes 3 & 4: 5 pm, December 10, 2025 (KST)

  • Episodes 5 & 6: 5 pm, December 17, 2025 (KST)

  • Episodes 7 & 8: 5 pm, December 24, 2025 (KST)

Are You Sure?! first season released in August 2024 on Disney+, after Jikook's military enlistment on December 12, 2023.

Published At:
