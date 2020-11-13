Are You Sure Season 2 Release Date, Episodes Details: All You Need To Know About BTS' Jimin and Jungkook’s Travel Show

Are You Sure Season 2 release date update: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are back with the second season of their travel show.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
BTS Jimin and Jungkook in Are You Sure Season 2
BTS' Jimin and Jungkook’s Are You Sure Season 2 Release Date, Episodes Details Photo: Instagram/Disney+
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jimin and Jungkook's travel reality show Are You Sure is back with Season 2

  • It has been shot in Vietnam and Switzerland

  • Here are the details of release dates of all the episodes

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are back with the second season of their show, Are You Sure?! The show is set to release on OTT soon. Taking to Weverse on Friday, BigHit Music shared details of Are You Sure Season 2. From the release date, and episodes details to the destinations in the new season, here's everything you need to know about Jimin and Jungkook's travel reality show.

Are You Sure Season 2 release date

The show will feature a total of eight episodes and will start streaming on Disney+ from December 3. The statement read, "Hello. We are pleased to announce that the second instalment of Jimin and Jung Kook’s unpredictable travel variety show, Are You Sure?! Season 2 is coming this December to Disney+."

BTS reunites at J-Hope concert - X
BTS' Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook Finally Reunite For J-Hope's Concert

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Are You Sure season 2 episodes details

Jimin & Jungkook's travel show has been shot in Vietnam and Switzerland. "A total of eight episodes, two episodes every Wednesday, will be released starting on December 3. Episodes 1 & 2: 5 pm, December 3, 2025 (KST), Episodes 3 & 4: 5 pm, December 10, 2025 (KST), Episodes 5 & 6: 5 pm, December 17, 2025 (KST), Episodes 7 & 8: 5 pm, December 24, 2025 (KST)," the statement mentioned.

Indian audiences can watch the show on JioHotstar at 1.30 pm.

Related Content
Related Content

"From Switzerland to Da Nang, Vietnam, get ready for a journey (aircraft emoji) filled with laughter and romance! Tune in for an unpredictable travel tale of the duo setting out with only a 20-inch suitcase each. We look forward to your interest and support for Are You Sure?! Season 2. Thank you," it read further.

Jimin on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' - X
Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Are You Sure Season 1

Are You Sure?! first season released in August 2024 on Disney+, after Jikook's military enlistment on December 12, 2023. Both created unforgettable memories together in the US before they returned to South Korea's Jeju Island and Japan's Sapporo, where they indulged in fun activities, including camping, skiing, canoeing, and other activities.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  3. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  4. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

  5. Islamabad Blast: Sri Lanka Cricket Instructs Team To Remain In Pakistan For Ongoing PAK Vs SL Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  4. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  5. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates