Are You Sure Season 2 Release Date, Episodes Details: All You Need To Know About BTS' Jimin and Jungkook’s Travel Show

Jimin and Jungkook's travel reality show Are You Sure is back with Season 2
It has been shot in Vietnam and Switzerland
Here are the details of release dates of all the episodes
BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are back with the second season of their show, Are You Sure?! The show is set to release on OTT soon. Taking to Weverse on Friday, BigHit Music shared details of Are You Sure Season 2. From the release date, and episodes details to the destinations in the new season, here's everything you need to know about Jimin and Jungkook's travel reality show.
Are You Sure Season 2 release date
The show will feature a total of eight episodes and will start streaming on Disney+ from December 3. The statement read, "Hello. We are pleased to announce that the second instalment of Jimin and Jung Kook’s unpredictable travel variety show, Are You Sure?! Season 2 is coming this December to Disney+."
Are You Sure season 2 episodes details
Jimin & Jungkook's travel show has been shot in Vietnam and Switzerland. "A total of eight episodes, two episodes every Wednesday, will be released starting on December 3. Episodes 1 & 2: 5 pm, December 3, 2025 (KST), Episodes 3 & 4: 5 pm, December 10, 2025 (KST), Episodes 5 & 6: 5 pm, December 17, 2025 (KST), Episodes 7 & 8: 5 pm, December 24, 2025 (KST)," the statement mentioned.
Indian audiences can watch the show on JioHotstar at 1.30 pm.
"From Switzerland to Da Nang, Vietnam, get ready for a journey (aircraft emoji) filled with laughter and romance! Tune in for an unpredictable travel tale of the duo setting out with only a 20-inch suitcase each. We look forward to your interest and support for Are You Sure?! Season 2. Thank you," it read further.
About Are You Sure Season 1
Are You Sure?! first season released in August 2024 on Disney+, after Jikook's military enlistment on December 12, 2023. Both created unforgettable memories together in the US before they returned to South Korea's Jeju Island and Japan's Sapporo, where they indulged in fun activities, including camping, skiing, canoeing, and other activities.