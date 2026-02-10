Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty’s Show Unveils AI Promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 returns after two years.
AI-generated promo teases extreme stunts.
Rohit Shetty back as host on Colors TV.
Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show will air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar, promising bigger thrills and high-voltage action. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is officially on its way back to television, marking the return of Rohit Shetty’s much-loved stunt reality series after a two-year hiatus. The makers confirmed the new season through an AI-generated promo that instantly grabbed attention online, signalling the show’s bold new chapter.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 returns with an AI twist
The announcement makes it clear that the high-risk format that defined earlier seasons is set to continue, with Shetty once again fronting the action. While the premiere date remains under wraps, the promo has already sparked conversation among fans eager for the return of the adrenaline-fuelled competition.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 AI promo sparks buzz
The AI-generated teaser leans into spectacle. It features dramatic visuals of a woman tied to the front of a speeding truck that eventually plunges off a mountain road into a ravine. The imagery mirrors the kind of extreme stunts the series is known for and hints that the scale may be even more ambitious this time.
The use of artificial intelligence in crafting the promo has added an extra layer of intrigue. For a show built on real physical risk and raw reactions, introducing a digitally driven teaser feels like a strategic move to refresh the brand while staying true to its core identity.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will air on Colors TV and will also stream on JioHotstar, widening its reach across platforms. With Rohit Shetty returning to helm the challenges and the promise of tougher tasks ahead, the fifteenth season aims to reclaim its place as one of India’s most-watched reality formats.