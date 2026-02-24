Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

After receiving a major backlash for their promo for the India vs South Africa match, Star Sports revise approach while making promo for India vs Zimbabwe

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Crush Hosts By 76 Runs
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Crush Hosts By 76 Runs As SKY Admits Powerplay Cost Them Game | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Star Sports releases new India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match promo

  • Fans acknowledge it as 'clean' and not disrespectful

  • Star Sports' last promo for the South Africa match received massive backlash

Controversy erupted when Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, shared a promo ahead of the India vs South Africa Super 8 clash, where two fans from the two sides engaged in a banter over bragging rights. Fans although, found the promo offensive towards South Africa and criticized the idea.

South Africa defeated India by a massive 76-run margin in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the biggest defeat in history of Team India at the ICC T20 World Cup and has heavily dented their chances of qualifying for the semi-final. They now need to win their next two games and hope some results go their way to secure the place in the final four.

After India's defeat against South Africa, Star Sports received a heavy backlash from fans over the promo. They criticised their intent of negative publicity and lack of creativity. The pressure from the fans made Star Sports delete the promo from the social media handles and it stopped airing on television as well.

India have two matches remaining in the Super 8 stage. They will next take on Zimbabwe on February 26, Thursday and West Indies on March 01, Sunday. Ahead of the Zimbabwe clash, Star Sports have released another promo, but this time it is based on sporting context and has no fan banter in it. Fans, who were upset about the last promo, acknowledged that the new promo is better and 'clean'.

Social Media Appreciates 'Clean' Promo For India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match

West Indies and South Africa are already one step ahead as both have won one game in the group and have a big net run rate as well. The match against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, will be a do-or-die encounter for defending champions India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
