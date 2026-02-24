Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

Star Sports releases new India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match promo
Fans acknowledge it as 'clean' and not disrespectful
Star Sports' last promo for the South Africa match received massive backlash
Controversy erupted when Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, shared a promo ahead of the India vs South Africa Super 8 clash, where two fans from the two sides engaged in a banter over bragging rights. Fans although, found the promo offensive towards South Africa and criticized the idea.
South Africa defeated India by a massive 76-run margin in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the biggest defeat in history of Team India at the ICC T20 World Cup and has heavily dented their chances of qualifying for the semi-final. They now need to win their next two games and hope some results go their way to secure the place in the final four.
After India's defeat against South Africa, Star Sports received a heavy backlash from fans over the promo. They criticised their intent of negative publicity and lack of creativity. The pressure from the fans made Star Sports delete the promo from the social media handles and it stopped airing on television as well.
India have two matches remaining in the Super 8 stage. They will next take on Zimbabwe on February 26, Thursday and West Indies on March 01, Sunday. Ahead of the Zimbabwe clash, Star Sports have released another promo, but this time it is based on sporting context and has no fan banter in it. Fans, who were upset about the last promo, acknowledged that the new promo is better and 'clean'.
Social Media Appreciates 'Clean' Promo For India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match
West Indies and South Africa are already one step ahead as both have won one game in the group and have a big net run rate as well. The match against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, will be a do-or-die encounter for defending champions India.