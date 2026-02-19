Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

In the promo, Indian fans is seen mocking South African with a cupcake
South Africa's President is affectionately nicknamed 'Cupcake'
India is set to face in their first Super Eight match on February 22, 2026
India will start their T20 World Cup Super 8 campaign with a high-intensity clash against South Africa on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
However, amid the cricketing fervour, a new ad by official broadcaster Star Sports has ignited fresh debate on social media regarding the line between hyping a high-stakes contest and disrespecting the opposition.
The promo made by Star Sports, shows a South African fan taking the only cupcake on the table just in time before the Indian fan. In response, the Indian mocks him by bringing up 2024's T20 World Cup, where South Africa lost to India, and also taunts him for his team choking in crucial World matches in the past.
The South African fans are taking the ad as a jibe at their country as their President Cyril Ramaphosa is affectionately called 'Cupcake'.
The ad has not gone down well among fans in India as well as globally, and the broadcasters are facing backlash from not only ardent cricket fans but also from respected personalities.
The hashtag 'Cupcakegate' is trending on social media, highlighting the disrespect shown by a rival nation and its team by a broadcaster, who appears to be seeking views or creating hype around the marquee clash.
Many have also questioned the lack of creativity and mutual respect for the opponents lacking from people at the top.
Rivalry-Driven Marketing Strategy Backfires
Star Sports is known for creating rival-driven marketing ads ahead of any marquee tournament match or series. It all started before the 2015 ODI World Cup, where their 'Mauka Mauka' campaign, which highlighted the IND-PAK, became a raging hit.
Since then, there's been no looking back, and it's been more misses than hits, but in the recent past, we have seen that even the Indian fans have started calling them out for their antiques.
The new generation of cricket fans, who are prone to watching players around the world in the IPL, are more inclined towards mutual respect rather than hyper-nationalistic fervour, which these ads try to create.
Also, there's a popular view among fans that this kind of ad creates additional pressure on the Indian team, and the broadcasters should refrain from making it worse with such ads.