Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad By 76 Runs - Fans React

Fans criticised the Star Sports promo after India’s 76-run loss, calling it overconfident
Social media said the ad “aged badly” following South Africa’s dominant win
Many felt the campaign backfired as the Proteas outplayed India in Ahmedabad
"As much as I want India to win, that Star Sports Ad has P****d me so much that I want South Africa to win," wrote a fan even as the high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 unfolded at the sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (February 22).
Asked to chase, India lost their top five inside 10 overs with captain Suryakumar Yadav the latest to get out. SKY, who took 'the most important catch', according to Star Sports, when India beat South Africa by 7 runs in the 2024 World final, played a genteel flick to midwicket for a laborious-looking 18 off 22.
Things got bad to worse for India. Flambouyant all-rounder also holed out in the 15th over, falling for 17-ball 18, then Rinku Sharma perished in the same manner. Same bowler, same catcher: Keshav Maharaj and Tristan Stubbs, caught at long on.
In fact, the Maharaj-Stubbs pair was not done yet. Arshdeep Singh became the third Indian batter to get out in that over. A replay. Shivam Dube tried to put last effort as he smashed two sixes off Rabada. However, Jansen's over put the final break on India's innings as they were wrapped up for just 111 runs.
In the run-up to the India vs South Africa Super 8 fixture, the official broadcasters ran a promo centred on a "cupcake" metaphor. In the much-chastised ad, an Indian supporter mocked his South African rival. Read details here.
As India struggled to cope with the Proteas fire, Indian fans invoked that ad, and the common theme was unmissable. Here are a few picks.
The loss also ended India’s long unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup and leaves their Super 8 hopes hanging. They will be playing their next two matches against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far.