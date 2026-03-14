Hit Hard By RDG, Fiscal Crunch, Sukhu Lays Down Terms For Centre & States On Multi-Purpose Projects In Himachal

Chief Minister Sukhu is in the middle of a new controversy following the central government's decision to abolish the Revenue Deficit Grant, which constituted 12.71 per cent of the state's budget

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Published at:
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Himachal Pradesh Revenue Deficit Grant
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a state cabinet meeting, in Shimla. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • CM says government won't proceed with upcoming Kishau and Renuka dams projects —unless the neighbouring states provide concrete assurances to settle long-pending arrears of Bhakra Beas Management Board.

  • Both dams are multipurpose projects primarily aimed at addressing water storage, irrigation, and water supply and hydropower

  • Sukhu says the government had inherited a staggering debt burden of Rs 76,680 crore from the BJP government led by Jairam Thakur.

In 1997, at a party rally held at Shimla’s Rani Jhansi Park, veteran leader Virbhadra Singh became visibly emotional as he sought to draw the Congress leadership’s attention to the United Front government's unfair neglect of Himachal Pradesh and denial of its rightful share of central funding.

The then AICC president, Sitaram Kesari, also attended the rally and acknowledged the sentiment.

The point, he mentioned, was a louder reminder to the centre that Himachal Pradesh, a perpetually resource-starved state, can’t survive without the central support, or handholding.

Virbhadra Singh kept highlighting the issue of financial injustice also during his other three successive terms later, and also filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to enforce the state’s share of 7.19 per cent in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The case was eventually decided in the state’s favour in 2011. But, until now, Himachal Pradesh has not received its dues.

Related Content
The development comes nearly two weeks after the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on February 18 passed a resolution to restore the Centre's Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state. - x.com/Nirmala Sitharaman
Himachal CM Sukhu Meets Sitharaman, Seeks Special Assistance For Himachal
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - null
Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu takes On Centre Over RDG Cut, Cabinet To meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is being welcomed by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at the state assembly on his arrival on Monday - Outlook Photo
Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over the MLA Priority meeting, in Shimla. - IMAGO / ANI News
After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi
Related Content

Earlier than this, in 1991, Shanta Kumar, a seasoned BJP veteran and two-time Chief Minister of the state, led the Adhikar Yatra to Delhi to demand Himachal Pradesh's "rightful" share of central grants and resources.

The protest saw the participation of hundreds of elected representatives, including panchayat members, zila parishad members, MLAs, and MPs, who sat on a dharna in Delhi.

Years later, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is now in the middle of a new controversy following the central government's decision to abolish the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which constituted 12.71 per cent of the state's budget and represents a direct loss of Rs 6000 crore in annual grants that the state will forfeit after March 31, 2026.

With the state’s debt soaring beyond Rs 1 lakh crore, its annual borrowing cap firmly fixed at Rs 10,000 crore by the Centre, and its taxation powers significantly curtailed in the post-GST regime, the Congress-ruled government stands perilously close to a full-blown fiscal collapse.

The Revenue Deficit Grant, a statutory grant-in-aid financial mechanism under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, has been a lifeline for the resource-starved state to bridge the gap between its assessed revenue of Rs 42,000 Cr, including a borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 Cr, and expenditure exceeding Rs 48,000 Cr per annum. The total loss to the state in the next five years is estimated to be more than Rs 50,000 cr, which can detail the state's growth, basic services, subsidies, and grant-in-aid to PSUs like HPSEB and HRTC.

The debt repayments alone are Rs 13,500 crore every year, plus another Rs 27,000 crore on salaries and pensions every year.

State Finance Secretary Divesh Kumar, a 1997-batch IAS officer, termed the fiscal condition as “cartographic” while addressing the state cabinet and MLAs during an official presentation.

“The debt-burdened state will find it difficult to meet governance, ensure service delivery and fund developmental activities in a topographically challenging state after March 31, 2026”, he explained, leaving everyone stunned.

What has aggravated the situation for the state is the report of the 16th Finance Commission recommending a complete withdrawal of GST to 17 states, of which Himachal Pradesh had the highest dependency on the centre’s Grant-in-Aid since its creation in 1971.

Says Tikender Singh Panwar, a former Shimla deputy mayor and policy expert, "For nearly seven decades, the Indian Republic has recognised a foundational truth of federal governance: not all states are born with equal economic capacity, and some, especially mountain and border states, carry structural disadvantages. The revenue deficit grant (RDG) emerged from this understanding. But not anymore now."

He adds, “This marks a rupture in India's federal compact—one that threatens to push the state towards fiscal subordination and political marginalisation of Himachal Pradesh, a border hill state, never carved out on the assumption that it would be a revenue surplus."

For the first time, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who still has two years to go ahead of the 2027 state assembly poll, the situation is unprecedented –a walk on the razor’s ridge. His confrontation with the centre is inevitable, as is also the formidable challenge of sustaining governance.

With the BJP distancing itself from the RDG crisis and refusing to support his proposal to jointly approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relief, Sukhu finds himself at a decisive and politically isolating moment. The hopes of securing timely assistance from the centre, even a rightful ‘unresolved share,' continue to fade.

“The RDG is neither a Congress issue nor my personal agenda. It is the state’s right granted under the Constitution—Article 275(1)—as it forms a crucial pillar of India’s fiscal federalism. Here is an example of how the state, whose resources are meagre, borrowings capped, and assessed expenditure obligations high, has been left to fend for itself,” he strongly feels.

While he and his cabinet prepare to fight, Sukhu wants to take his fight to Delhi’s doorstep—both political and legal. “I have all options open," he said after meeting former union finance minister P. Chidambaram.

Explaining his point, Sukhu says the government had inherited a staggering debt burden of Rs 76,680 crore from the BJP government led by Jairam Thakur.

This was despite a “liberal financial assistance” from the Centre to the BJP government, which was provided with nearly Rs 54,000 crore as RDG and an additional Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation cess, amounting to about Rs 70,000 crore in Central support. Yet, it left a debt burden of Rs 76,680 cr and other liabilities of Rs 11,000 cr.

Back from Delhi after consultations with senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sukhu appears poised to recalibrate his response to the Centre’s move differently. He still stands for logical financial relief but also presses for environmental justice in the hill state, bearing ecological burdens for the nation.

Earlier, he had raised the issue of setting up a Rs 50,000 cr environmental fund for the Himalayan states, which preserve a vast forest cover, glaciers, and river systems that benefit the entire country. Yet, it has been facing an increased intensity of disasters like frequent landslides and extreme weather events, including torrential rains, cloudbursts, and floods.

Together, these climate-driven extremes are placing immense ecological and economic stress on Himachal Pradesh, but the state is not getting any reciprocal cost of its ecological services to the nation.

Himachal Pradesh, he maintains, was not merely a geographical entity but the soul of the Himalayas. Its glaciers, rivers, forests and mountains define its identity and sustain millions beyond its borders.

Reminding that the state is fighting for its rightful dues, he asserted, “The government will not proceed with two upcoming projects--- Kishau and Renuka dams—unless the neighbouring states provide concrete assurances to settle the long-pending arrears of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The Supreme Court had delivered its verdict in favour of Himachal Pradesh’s claim of a 7.19% share in the power generated at BBMB projects in 2011. The state has still not received its Rs 4500 cr arrears.

Kishau Dam is being developed on the Tons River, a tributary of the Yamuna River that flows through the border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Renuka (Renukaji) Dam, declared as a project of national importance, is coming up on the Giri River, another tributary of the Yamuna.

Both dams are multipurpose water resource projects primarily aimed at addressing water storage, irrigation, and water supply and also hydropower, planned as a shared initiative involving six basin states: Uttarakhand, UP, Delhi (NCR region), Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

For the Kishau project, a 236 m high concrete gravity dam will be built on the Tons River to generate 660 MW of power. Its current timeline is 2030, but it is likely to face hurdles if Himachal Pradesh backs out.

Similarly, in the case of Renuka Dam, a 148 m high rock-fill dam on the Giri River in Sirmaur district, bordering Dehradun, will generate 40 MW of power to meet the needs of regional states. Forest clearance and other clearances have been granted to advance construction, with an expected operational date around 2030. It will supply water to Delhi and the NCR region, along with irrigation/drinking and industrial needs for the basin states.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat's All-Round Performance Help Green Shirts Level Series

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  4. Nationwide LPG Cylinder Shortage Sparks Long Queues, Black Marketing: Govt. Says Not To Panic

  5. Barricades, Bulldozers In Uttam Nagar: Residents Say Holi Clash And Killing Wasn’t A Communal Dispute

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  2. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  3. Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

  4. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  5. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'