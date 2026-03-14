Hit Hard By RDG, Fiscal Crunch, Sukhu Lays Down Terms For Centre & States On Multi-Purpose Projects In Himachal

The Revenue Deficit Grant, a statutory grant-in-aid financial mechanism under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, has been a lifeline for the resource-starved state to bridge the gap between its assessed revenue of Rs 42,000 Cr, including a borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 Cr, and expenditure exceeding Rs 48,000 Cr per annum. The total loss to the state in the next five years is estimated to be more than Rs 50,000 cr, which can detail the state's growth, basic services, subsidies, and grant-in-aid to PSUs like HPSEB and HRTC.