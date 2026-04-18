Naidu Welcomes ₹10,000 Crore Railway Lifeline for Andhra Pradesh

The announcement comes as part of a wider infrastructure push by the Centre, which also approved railway expansions in Uttar Pradesh. For Andhra Pradesh, however, this investment represents a vital step toward the "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) goal. As the state seeks to position itself as a premier destination for investment, this multi-billion-crore upgrade to its railway backbone is being seen as a crucial pillar for its future economic stability and regional prominence.