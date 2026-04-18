Naidu Welcomes ₹10,000 Crore Railway Lifeline for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked the Centre for approving a nearly Rs 10,000 crore railway project in the state, involving the construction of third and fourth lines between Nidadavolu and Duvvada.

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Approving a nearly Rs 10,000 crore railway project in the state
₹10,000 Crore Railway Lifeline for Andhra Pradesh Photo: PTI
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  • Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked the Centre for approving a nearly Rs 10,000 crore railway project in the state.

  • The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also approved the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Ghaziabad and Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Naidu added that the project would improve access for devotees to key spiritual destinations such as Annavaram, Antarvedi, and Draksharamam.

In a major boost to regional connectivity and industrial logistics, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his gratitude to the Central Government for greenlighting a massive railway infrastructure project valued at nearly Rs. 10,000 crore. The project, sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), involves the construction of third and fourth railway lines between Nidadavolu and Duvvada, a critical corridor linking the state's agricultural heartlands to its industrial hubs.

The ambitious project, which Naidu described as "transformative," spans a route length of approximately 198 km and a total track length of 458 km. A standout feature of the upgrade is the planned construction of a 4.3 km rail bridge over the Godavari River, an engineering feat that promises to resolve long-standing bottlenecks in the state's transport network. The Chief Minister noted that the additional lines would significantly ease track congestion and drastically reduce travel time for both passengers and freight.

Beyond the logistical advantages, the TDP supremo highlighted the human and cultural impact of the expansion. By improving access to key spiritual destinations like Annavaram, Antarvedi, and Draksharamam, the project aims to facilitate smoother journeys for thousands of devotees. Naidu linked the infrastructure push to his broader vision of "Swarna Andhra" (Golden Andhra), suggesting that the enhanced connectivity would act as a catalyst for port-led development and industrial growth in the region.

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The announcement comes as part of a wider infrastructure push by the Centre, which also approved railway expansions in Uttar Pradesh. For Andhra Pradesh, however, this investment represents a vital step toward the "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) goal. As the state seeks to position itself as a premier destination for investment, this multi-billion-crore upgrade to its railway backbone is being seen as a crucial pillar for its future economic stability and regional prominence.

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