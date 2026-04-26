Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

Summary of this article
N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to urgently address the fuel shortage that has led to the closure of over 400 outlets.
Authorities have been asked to coordinate with district and fisheries officials and submit a report on steps taken to ease the crisis.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take urgent steps to tackle the fuel shortage that has forced several petrol pumps in the state to shut operations.
The Chief Minister reviewed the situation through a teleconference with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and senior officials before departing Mumbai for Amaravati late on Saturday, according to officials.
“The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately implement measures to address the shortage and prevent inconvenience to the public,” said an official press release, quoting the CM on Sunday.
Officials told Naidu that of the 4,510 fuel outlets across the state, around 421 have been closed due to supply constraints.
While fuel supply has risen by about 10 per cent, demand has spiked sharply because of panic buying, leading to long queues at many outlets, they said.
On a typical day, sales average 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 kilolitres of diesel, but purchases have surged significantly amid fears of a shortage.
On Saturday alone, petrol sales rose to 10,345 kilolitres and diesel sales to 14,156 kilolitres, officials added.
Despite improved supply, consumers continue to face difficulties, with heavy rush and long waiting times reported at several fuel stations.
Officials also noted that bulk buying in drums—particularly by the aquaculture sector—has added further strain on fuel availability.
Naidu has asked officials to coordinate with district collectors and the fisheries department to resolve the issue at the earliest.
He also directed them to submit a detailed report outlining the steps taken and progress made in addressing the situation.
(with PTI inputs)