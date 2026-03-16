Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unfazed With Limelight And Attention, Says 'Focus On My Game' During Rajasthan Royals Jersey Launch

Sooryavanshi had set the stage on fire on his debut season last year, smashing a six off his very first IPL ball of the tournament against the Lucknow Super Giants' experienced seamer Shardul Thakur

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unfazed With Limelight And Attention, Says Focus On My Game
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens AP Photo/Bikas Das
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Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi speaks on his mindset during Rajasthan Royals' jersey launch

  • Sooryavanshi remains unfazed with the limelight and attention

  • The 14-year-old had a sensational performance in the 2025 IPL season

Young Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Soooryavanshi is no stranger to attention and media spotlight but the 14-year-old is only focused on his own process and performing better.

The explosive left-hand batter expressed his thoughts during Rajasthan Royals' jersey launch ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will turn up for the 2008 champions in what is going to be his 2nd IPL edition.

Sooryavanshi had set the stage on fire on his debut season last year, smashing a six off his very first IPL ball of the tournament against the Lucknow Super Giants' experienced seamer Shardul Thakur.

The 14-year-old later went on to became Men's T20 cricket's youngest centurion when he smashed 101 off just 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans. His 35-ball century had also helped him the second youngest to reach triple figures in IPL.

He ended the season with 252 runs from 7 matches at a daunting strike rate of 206.55. Sooryavanshi also had more sixes (24) than fours (18) and that speaks a lot about the teenager's intent and abilities.

But Vaibhav didn't stop there. Later in the year he played an integral role for the Indian U-19 teams in two Asia Cup youth competitions, where India had finished as runners-up.

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After tasting defeats in back-to-back finals, it all changed for the Indian team and Sooryavanshi as the youth outfit, led by Ayush Mhatre, won the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in February 2026.

After a string of impressive performances in the group stages, Sooryavanshi saved his best for the last as he smashed an outstanding 175 runs against England in the finale that India won by 100 runs to clinch their 6th U-19 title.

"Attention Will Come If You Are Doing Well In Any Field"

Since then, his fame and popularity has skyrocketed but none of that matters to him.

While speaking at the jersey launch event of the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi was asked about the limelight he receives at such a young age and how he handles it all.

"I try to focus on what I have to do. Attention will come if you are doing well in any field. I try to only focus on my game." - the 14-year-old said.

When asked about his favourite knock that he ever played in his short cricketing career, Sooryavanshi had an instant response.

"Personal favourite is the final knock in U19 World Cup. I could only play one U19 World Cup. It was a proud moment for me to score a hundred in the final." - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi concluded.

Meanwhile the Rajasthan Royals have roped in JK Lakshmi Cement Limited as their principal sponsor and the brand will be visible on the back of Rajasthan's match shirt, training kit and the in-stadium brandings.

Indian Premier League 2026: Rajasthan Royals Schedule For The First Half Of The Season

March 30: RR Vs CSK (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

April 4: GT Vs RR (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

April 9: RR Vs MI (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

April 10: RR Vs RCB (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

Indian Premier League 2026: Rajasthan Royals Squad

Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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