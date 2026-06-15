Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group F Match From Texas' Dallas Stadium
Netherlands Vs Japan Match Photos: The FIFA World Cup 2026 awaits a tactical masterclass in Group F as the Netherlands face Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 15, Monday. Ronald Koeman’s Oranje enter as narrow favorites, anchored by captain Virgil van Dijk and the creative vision of Frenkie de Jong. With Memphis Depay back from injury and Cody Gakpo leading a potent attack, the Dutch look to impose their signature control. Conversely, Hajime Moriyasu’s Samurai Blue arrive battle-hardened and resilient. Despite the late, heartbreaking withdrawal of captain Wataru Endo, Japan remains a dangerous giant killer. Playmaker Takefusa Kubo will be the primary engine, expected to exploit spaces against a high Dutch line, while striker Ayase Ueda—who plays his club football in the Netherlands—could provide the decisive edge. With both sides desperate for an opening win, this match serve as the definitive measuring stick for a competitive Group F.
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