Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group F Match From Texas' Dallas Stadium

Flags are displayed on the pitch for the national anthem before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias

1/13 Fans conduct an "Orange Walk" to Dallas Stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero





2/13 A fan of Japan holds his country's flag prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez





3/13 Fans conduct an "Orange Walk" to Dallas Stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero





4/13 Fans from front left to right, Nicky Tobon, Taylor McDonnell, John McDougall and Chris Neill cheer before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero





5/13 Japan fans cheer before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias





6/13 Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu walks onto the pitch before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Tony Guttierez





7/13 Fans conduct an "Orange Walk" to Dallas Stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero





8/13 Dutch fans cheer before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Tony Guttierez





9/13 Japan team pose for a group photo prior to a World Cup Group F soccer match against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez





10/13 The Netherlands team pose for a group photo prior to a World Cup Group F soccer match against Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez





11/13 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong (21) and Japan's Daizen Maeda chase the ball during a World Cup Group F soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez





12/13 Japan's Daizen Maeda views the ball during a World Cup Group F soccer match against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez





13/13 Japan's Keito Nakamura controls the ball during a World Cup Group F soccer match against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez





