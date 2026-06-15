Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group F Match From Texas' Dallas Stadium

Netherlands Vs Japan Match Photos: The FIFA World Cup 2026 awaits a tactical masterclass in Group F as the Netherlands face Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 15, Monday. Ronald Koeman’s Oranje enter as narrow favorites, anchored by captain Virgil van Dijk and the creative vision of Frenkie de Jong. With Memphis Depay back from injury and Cody Gakpo leading a potent attack, the Dutch look to impose their signature control. Conversely, Hajime Moriyasu’s Samurai Blue arrive battle-hardened and resilient. Despite the late, heartbreaking withdrawal of captain Wataru Endo, Japan remains a dangerous giant killer. Playmaker Takefusa Kubo will be the primary engine, expected to exploit spaces against a high Dutch line, while striker Ayase Ueda—who plays his club football in the Netherlands—could provide the decisive edge. With both sides desperate for an opening win, this match serve as the definitive measuring stick for a competitive Group F.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Flags AP Photo
Flags are displayed on the pitch for the national anthem before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Orange Walk Dallas 2 AP Photo
Fans conduct an "Orange Walk" to Dallas Stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Japanese Fans AP Photo
A fan of Japan holds his country's flag prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Orange Walk Dallas AP Photo
Fans conduct an "Orange Walk" to Dallas Stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Orange Common Fans AP Photo
Fans from front left to right, Nicky Tobon, Taylor McDonnell, John McDougall and Chris Neill cheer before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Blue Samurai Stands AP Photo
Japan fans cheer before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Hajime Moriyasu AP Photo
Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu walks onto the pitch before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Tony Guttierez
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Orange Walk Bus AP Photo
Fans conduct an "Orange Walk" to Dallas Stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Dutch Warm Up AP Photo
Dutch fans cheer before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Tony Guttierez
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group Samurai Blue XI AP Photo
Japan team pose for a group photo prior to a World Cup Group F soccer match against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group Dutch XI AP Photo
The Netherlands team pose for a group photo prior to a World Cup Group F soccer match against Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Frenkie de Jong Daizen Maeda AP Photo
Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong (21) and Japan's Daizen Maeda chase the ball during a World Cup Group F soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Daizen Maeda AP Photo
Japan's Daizen Maeda views the ball during a World Cup Group F soccer match against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Keito Nakamura AP Photo
Japan's Keito Nakamura controls the ball during a World Cup Group F soccer match against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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