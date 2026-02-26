The 50 Contestant Monalisa Opens Up On Facing Discrimination: Didn’t Understand Why I Was Being Sidelined

Actress Monalisa, who was eliminated recently from The 50, revealed she faced discrimination on the show.
Monalisa also said that female contestants are responsible for the gender bias in The 50.
Colors TV's The 50 has been one of the most talked-about reality shows of 2026. Hosted by Farah Khan, the show premiered on February 1, with 50 celebrity contestants under one roof. The show is about strategy, survival, and manipulation and comes with lots of unexpected twists. The latest episode saw Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's elimination from the show after an Arena task and nomination. After her exit, the actress opened up about facing discrimination on the show.
Monalisa on her journey in The 50
Monalisa and her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, said they faced discrimination based on their industry and were treated differently on the show. In an interview with SCREEN, reflecting on her journey on The 50, the actress said it was "very short-lived."
Before entering the show, she and Vikrant came to know that other couples would also be part of it. So, they thought they would make new friends.
"While we understand that our vibe won’t match with all 50 people, I thought I would at least befriend a few people and plan the game from there. However, after going there, I just felt that people had brought their fights and controversies from outside into the house. They carried grudges from previous shows, and some who knew each other from before were only carrying forward. Which is why I wasn’t able to fit," she added.
Female contestants are not treated well
There have been allegations of sexism by several female contestants of not being treated fairly during the game. On the sexism on the show, Monalisa said female contestants are responsible for the bias that is happening. According to her, if they had played independently, it wouldn't have happened.
"When I got evicted, I saw that it was planned; they wanted to evict the smaller team first. All the girls also supported them in this; they should not have done that," she added.
Monalisa on bullying and facing discrimination
On the bullying allegations by some female contestants, including Bhavya Singh and Khanzaadi, she said her experience was different. She said one should stand strong even if he or she might get evicted.
While talking about facing discrimination, she said, "What I felt the worst about was…I indeed belong to the Bhojpuri industry, I have done 200 films there and I come from the regional zone. But for the last seven years, I have been working in the TV industry. But I didn’t understand why I was being sidelined. I felt the discrimination and only wondered why it happened."
Monalisa also claimed that she was repeatedly reminded by other contestants that she had entered the show with her husband. The former Bigg Boss contestant called the criticism unfair, as others had come to the show with larger groups of 15 to 16 contestants.