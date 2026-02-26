The 50 Contestant Monalisa Opens Up On Facing Discrimination: Didn’t Understand Why I Was Being Sidelined

Monalisa and her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, said they faced discrimination based on their industry and were treated differently in the show.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monalisa The 50
Monalisa on facing discrimination at The 50 Photo: Instagram/Monalisa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actress Monalisa, who was eliminated recently from The 50, revealed she faced discrimination on the show.

  • Monalisa and her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, said they faced discrimination based on their industry and were treated differently in the show.

  • Monalisa also said that female contestants are responsible for the gender bias in The 50.

Colors TV's The 50 has been one of the most talked-about reality shows of 2026. Hosted by Farah Khan, the show premiered on February 1, with 50 celebrity contestants under one roof. The show is about strategy, survival, and manipulation and comes with lots of unexpected twists. The latest episode saw Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's elimination from the show after an Arena task and nomination. After her exit, the actress opened up about facing discrimination on the show.

Monalisa on her journey in The 50

Monalisa and her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, said they faced discrimination based on their industry and were treated differently on the show. In an interview with SCREEN, reflecting on her journey on The 50, the actress said it was "very short-lived."

Before entering the show, she and Vikrant came to know that other couples would also be part of it. So, they thought they would make new friends.

"While we understand that our vibe won’t match with all 50 people, I thought I would at least befriend a few people and plan the game from there. However, after going there, I just felt that people had brought their fights and controversies from outside into the house. They carried grudges from previous shows, and some who knew each other from before were only carrying forward. Which is why I wasn’t able to fit," she added.

Related Content
Related Content
The 50 Grand Finale Is Set To Air On March 22 - Instagram
Karan Patel vs Vanshaj Singh: The 50 Wild Card Entry Sparks Explosive Showdown

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Female contestants are not treated well

There have been allegations of sexism by several female contestants of not being treated fairly during the game. On the sexism on the show, Monalisa said female contestants are responsible for the bias that is happening. According to her, if they had played independently, it wouldn't have happened.

"When I got evicted, I saw that it was planned; they wanted to evict the smaller team first. All the girls also supported them in this; they should not have done that," she added.

Farah Khan announces new reality show, The 50 - Instagram
The 50 Reality Show India: Contestants, Concept, Host Details And What Makes It Different

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Monalisa on bullying and facing discrimination

On the bullying allegations by some female contestants, including Bhavya Singh and Khanzaadi, she said her experience was different. She said one should stand strong even if he or she might get evicted.

While talking about facing discrimination, she said, "What I felt the worst about was…I indeed belong to the Bhojpuri industry, I have done 200 films there and I come from the regional zone. But for the last seven years, I have been working in the TV industry. But I didn’t understand why I was being sidelined. I felt the discrimination and only wondered why it happened."

Monalisa also claimed that she was repeatedly reminded by other contestants that she had entered the show with her husband. The former Bigg Boss contestant called the criticism unfair, as others had come to the show with larger groups of 15 to 16 contestants.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma?

  2. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Aiden Markram Fifty Puts Proteas In Front

  3. Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

  4. IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams 14-ball Half-Century In DY Patil T20 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. A Kuki Boy, A Meitei Role, A Historic Win: How Gugun Kipgen Became 'Boong'

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  2. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  3. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  4. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 