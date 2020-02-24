Karan Patel vs Vanshaj Singh: The 50 Wild Card Entry Sparks Explosive Showdown

Karan Patel and Vanshaj Singh face off in a crucial wild-card battle on The 50.
The wild card entry has split the house into rival camps led by Prince and Faisu.
The upcoming showdown may shift the momentum ahead of The 50 grand finale.
Karan Patel vs Vanshaj Singh is set to headline The 50 wild card entry twist, and it could not have come at a more critical moment. As the grand finale approaches, the reality show has introduced a dramatic re-entry battle that threatens to shake up existing alliances and rewrite the power equation inside the house.
A new promo confirms that former contestants Karan Patel and Vanshaj Singh will return for a one-shot opportunity. However, only one will make it back as the official wild card. The decision will not rest with the audience but with the current housemates, who must vote after watching both contenders complete a high-pressure special task.
The 50 wild card entry divides the house
The twist has already exposed clear fault lines. Prince Narula and his camp are firmly backing Karan, arguing that his experience and tactical gameplay are essential at this late stage. According to them, stability and strategy matter more than surprise factor.
On the other side, Faisal Shaikh, widely known as Faisu, is rallying support for Vanshaj. His group believes Vanshaj brings fresh aggression and competitive hunger that could disrupt comfortable equations inside the house.
The 50 explosive showdown before finale
With the finale looming, every decision carries weight. A wild card entry at this point is not just symbolic, it can tilt the balance entirely. Whether the house chooses familiarity or unpredictability may define the last leg of the game.
The 50 continues to air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar, with the much-anticipated wild card battle episode set to air this weekend.