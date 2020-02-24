Karan Patel vs Vanshaj Singh: The 50 Wild Card Entry Sparks Explosive Showdown

Karan Patel vs Vanshaj Singh ignites The 50 wild card entry twist, with rival camps battling to bring their favourite contestant back before the grand finale.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
The 50 Grand
The 50 Grand Finale Is Set To Air On March 22 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karan Patel and Vanshaj Singh face off in a crucial wild-card battle on The 50.

  • The wild card entry has split the house into rival camps led by Prince and Faisu.

  • The upcoming showdown may shift the momentum ahead of The 50 grand finale.

Karan Patel vs Vanshaj Singh is set to headline The 50 wild card entry twist, and it could not have come at a more critical moment. As the grand finale approaches, the reality show has introduced a dramatic re-entry battle that threatens to shake up existing alliances and rewrite the power equation inside the house.

A new promo confirms that former contestants Karan Patel and Vanshaj Singh will return for a one-shot opportunity. However, only one will make it back as the official wild card. The decision will not rest with the audience but with the current housemates, who must vote after watching both contenders complete a high-pressure special task.

The 50 wild card entry divides the house

The twist has already exposed clear fault lines. Prince Narula and his camp are firmly backing Karan, arguing that his experience and tactical gameplay are essential at this late stage. According to them, stability and strategy matter more than surprise factor.

Gayatri Soham - null
Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'

BY IANS

On the other side, Faisal Shaikh, widely known as Faisu, is rallying support for Vanshaj. His group believes Vanshaj brings fresh aggression and competitive hunger that could disrupt comfortable equations inside the house.

The 50 explosive showdown before finale

With the finale looming, every decision carries weight. A wild card entry at this point is not just symbolic, it can tilt the balance entirely. Whether the house chooses familiarity or unpredictability may define the last leg of the game.

Related Content
Related Content
Deepika Singh - Instagram
Deepika Singh: I Had Never Planned That I’d Be Protagonist Of A Show

BY IANS

The 50 continues to air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar, with the much-anticipated wild card battle episode set to air this weekend.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Women In Blue Suffer Six-Wicket Defeat At The Gabba

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Day 1: Pundir Approaching Historic Ton| J&K 205/2 (68.5)

  3. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  4. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  4. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  5. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  2. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  3. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  4. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  5. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony