Television

Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'

Actress Gayatri Soham, who has taken on positive roles throughout her career, is now playing a negative role in the family drama 'Mangal Lakshmi' and shared how her voice helps her to bring character to life in a believable way.

Gayatri Soham
info_icon

Actress Gayatri Soham, who has taken on positive roles throughout her career, is now playing a negative role in the family drama 'Mangal Lakshmi' and shared how her voice helps her to bring character to life in a believable way.

She is playing the role of Gayatri Nigam, who is Kartik's (Shubham Dipta) possessive mother in the show. Gayatri, who is known for her show 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' shared: "Playing the character of Kartik's mother Gayatri has been a very rewarding experience for me as an actor. At first, Gayatri seems like a typical controlling and possessive mother-in-law who doesn't want to share her son's love and attention after his marriage."

Giving more details about her role, she said: "Deep down, Gayatri's behaviour stems from her fear of losing the most important person in her life - her son Kartik. The thought of having to share that close bond with another woman after his marriage scares and unsettles her. While her actions of creating tensions between Kartik and his wife Lakshmi are wrong, they come from her inner struggles to let go and make space for someone new in her son's life." "This role is special because I played positive characters until now. This role is my first grey character, and my voice really helps me bring her to life in a believable way. I hope the show earns me recognition as Gayatri, the actor, and the character," added Gayatri.

The show revolves around sisters Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit). While Mangal has been a constant support for her sister Lakshmi as she navigates her new married life with Kartik (Shubham), a formidable force is brewing that may disrupt the couple's happiness. Gayatri Soham is a woman consumed by her possessiveness over her son Kartik and is determined to undermine Lakshmi's efforts to build a loving relationship with her husband. Through subtle manipulations and creating misunderstandings, she schemes to drive a wedge between the newlyweds.

In the current storyline, Mangal has been awarded by the police for her commendable work for the women of society. However, Adit is not happy seeing all the attention Mangal is receiving from her family. Meanwhile, Lakshmi discovers some torn legal papers scattered around Gayatri's room. When Lakshmi questions her about the papers, Gayatri gives a false reason, claiming she is changing her name on all her documents after marriage. It will be interesting to see if Lakshmi reveals Gayatri’s plan. 'Mangal Lakshmi' airs on Colors.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  2. Outlook’s Issue: In Conversation With Dia Mehhta Bhupal
  3. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
  4. On Camera: Traffic Policeman Dragged By Speeding Car In Haryana
  5. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Toxic Liquor Supplier Arrested After Death Of Over 50 In Tamil Nadu, Say Police
Entertainment News
  1. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
  2. Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'
  3. Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  4. Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Gunaah' Co-Star Zayn Ibad Khan
  5. Jennifer Lawrence To Star In Her Own Production 'The Wives'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: South Asian Rivals IND And BAN Battle To Edge Closer To Semi-Final Spot
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: PM Modi Wishes Luck To Both Teams For T20 World Cup Clash
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  4. USA Vs England Prediction, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. Euro 2024: FRA-NED Draw Sees N'Golo Kante Extend Record Unbeaten Run At Major Tournaments
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon