Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'

Giving more details about her role, she said: "Deep down, Gayatri's behaviour stems from her fear of losing the most important person in her life - her son Kartik. The thought of having to share that close bond with another woman after his marriage scares and unsettles her. While her actions of creating tensions between Kartik and his wife Lakshmi are wrong, they come from her inner struggles to let go and make space for someone new in her son's life." "This role is special because I played positive characters until now. This role is my first grey character, and my voice really helps me bring her to life in a believable way. I hope the show earns me recognition as Gayatri, the actor, and the character," added Gayatri.